Camilla & Jamie's Relationship Timeline Is A Trip Down 'Love Island' Memory Lane

Love Island has produced a number of brilliant couples, but not many have lasted as long as Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt. The couple have covered a lot of milestones since coupling up in Mallorca, from starting up a business venture together (@lovejamilauk) and, most recently, announcing the birth of their first child.

Nell Sophia Jewitt arrived on October 27, 2020, so now's the perfect time to look back at one of Love Island's biggest – and most adorable – success stories.

July 2017 — Love Island

Thurlow was in the Love Island villa from Day 1, and had her fair share of heartbreak, courtesy of Jonny Mitchell and Craig Lawson. But on Day 32, a certain Calvin Klein model sauntered into the villa and into Thurlow's heart, and thus began their adorable courtship.

Despite coming in second, the couple assuredly won the nation's hearts and continued to do so when they arrived back on British shores. The two started divvying their lives between Scotland and Essex and keeping fans in the loop via Instagram. (They remain our firm faves of all the Love Island couples that are still together.)

August 2017 — First Charity Trip

Before jetting off to Mallorca, Thurlow was an explosive ordnance specialist for The Halo Trust, a non-profit that's been "saving lives and helping war-torn communities recover, by making their land safe," as the charity's site explains.

Continuing her humanitarian work after Love Island, Thurlow took Jewitt on a trip to Greece in support of the charity A Drop in the Ocean in August 2017, where they delivered "essential food and clothing in a dignified manner under difficult circumstances," she wrote on Instagram at the time.

June 2018 — Walk For Syria

Jewitt and Thurlow's work for The Halo Trust continued into 2018, where they partook in a 30km walk to support Syrian refugees, and children affected by mines in particular.

December 2018 — Business Site Project

Later in 2018, the couple announced their joint business venture, Love Jamila, which focuses on well-being products like candles and framed poetry that are "kind for you, kind to others, and kind to our planet," as per their bio.

Ten per cent of turnover from their products goes "towards helping refugees across Europe and the Middle East," which you can see the direct impact of on their Insta page.

January 2019 — What Camilla Did Next

As has become somewhat customary of Love Island alumni, Thurlow had her own docu-series on ITVBe, What Camilla Did Next. It didn't run for that long, but it gave a fascinating insight into her humanitarian work, as well as her's and Jewitt's life together.

February 2019 — Moving In Together

Nearly two years after initially getting together, the couple moved in to their first house, as Thurlow shared online: "And we are in! 🔑🏠! Had such a fun day with @jamiejewitt_ picking up the keys for the house we have found to rent! Can't wait to get it all sorted and move in properly with our two little puppies Audrey and Gus 🐶"

March 2019 — International Women's Day

The Love Island couple never shy away from complementing each other on their social medias, but Jewitt's post on International Women's Day for Thurlow was just too much. "Nothing but love. Happiness. Understanding. 👆❤️#happyinternationalwomensday," the caption reads, accompanied by a pic of the two in bed holding hands. My heart.

September 2019 — Becoming An Auntie & Uncle

A precursor to the recent news, Jewitt's brother Ross had his first child and the couple officially become an auntie and uncle. To honour the news, Jewitt posted an adorable pic of the two fawning over their nephew, Jesse James.

May 2020 — Expecting A Baby

Revealing the news to the tune of 'Ice Ice Baby', the next Love Island baby is expected to arrive in October this year. "So @camillathurlow and I have managed to make something pretty special 🤔 and we're not talking about the video... 🥳🕺🏻❤😍🤗 #october2020#17weeks", Jewitt wrote on Insta, as did Thurlow in a similar post.

October 2020 — Welcoming Nell Sophia Jewitt

Nell Sophia Jewitt arrived at 4.32am on Oct. 27, weighing 6lb and 5oz. Both Thurlow and Jewitt posted adorable snaps of their new arrival, with the latter writing: "After all of life’s ups and downs I can honestly say this morning brought on a monumental change of perspective. From this day forward I promise to be the very best version of myself for you and your mum and do my best to give you both everything you could possibly ask for."