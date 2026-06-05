Craving a dark and twisty thriller to kick off your summer viewing? Apple TV’s Cape Fear is here to heed the call — and it’s backed by some serious star power, on screen and off.

The new limited series stars Amy Adams and Patrick Wilson as married attorneys Anna and Tom Bowden, whose family is hunted down by a bloodthirsty criminal (Javier Bardem) with a personal vendetta against them. Created by Nick Antosca, the series also counts Steven Spielberg and Martin Scorsese among its producers. The filmmakers previously worked together on the 1991 film Cape Fear, which was inspired by a 1962 film of the same name, itself an adaptation of John D. MacDonald’s 1957 novel The Executioners.

After so many adaptations, some details are bound to look a little different, and the only way to really know how this latest iteration ends is to see it through. (New episodes drop on Fridays through July 31.) But if you’re curious about the general beats of this psychological thriller, here’s The Executioners book ending and plot summary.

MacDonald’s novel begins with Sam and Carol Bowden (Tom and Anna in the show) enjoying a day at the beach with their three kids, when Sam confides in Carol some troubling news: Max Cady, who Sam once testified against after witnessing him commit a heinous crime, has been released from prison.

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Cady tracks Sam down and implies that he wants to get revenge for missing out on having his own family and freedom. And indeed, the Bowdens are soon rocked by several violent incidents. Their dog is killed after ingesting poisoned meat from a stranger — a scene that’s as devastating as you can imagine — and their young son Jamie narrowly survives being shot in the woods at summer camp.

Finally, the family’s car is tampered with, causing a dangerous accident. After Sam’s earlier attempts to stop Cady (including paying men to attack and scare him off) are unsuccessful, he and Carol decide to take extreme measures to protect their family.

Together with Kersek. a former infantryman now working at the police headquarters, they set a trap for Cady at their home while their children are away. Kersek is killed in the ambush, but Sam shoots Cady, who ultimately bleeds out and dies. Getting back to normal with the terror behind them, Sam and Carol plan to have another child.