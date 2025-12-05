It’s that time of year again: Art Basel is back in Miami, bringing artists, celebrities, and tastemakers together to showcase and admire new artwork — and, of course, party. On Dec. 4, Capital One celebrated the annual art fair in style with a bash to remember.

Partnering with W Magazine and The Cultivist, Capital One brought a star-studded group of partygoers into the glamorous world of The Mirage Factory, a new installation by artist and filmmaker Alex Prager.

To build The Mirage Factory, Prager tapped into her cinematic roots, choosing the historic Beach Theater on Lincoln Road as its home. The installation recreated a miniature version of Hollywood landmarks, and partygoers navigated their way through a life-sized artificial orange grove, which included a juice cart.

After getting in touch with nature, guests entered the City of Stars, taking a stroll down Hollywood Boulevard. Famous landmarks like the El Capitan Theater and the iconic Hollywood Hotel lined the street, creating an ideal setting to celebrate all things Los Angeles.

Sipping on drinks from the martini bar, attendees browsed the gift shop, purchasing sweatshirts and T-shirts designed by Prager. Keeping with the Hollywood theme, all proceeds from the gift shop go to Heal the Bay, a nonprofit that keeps Greater Los Angeles’s waters clean.

Just when night seemed to be over, Ellie Goulding surprised everyone with a performance of some of her most memorable hits, including “Burn,” “Love Me Like You Do,” and “Still Falling for You.” Draped in an Old Hollywood-esque Anna October satin slip dress, the singer dazzled guests with an intimate, shimmering performance.

Throughout the week, Capital One cardholders can get exclusive access to The Mirage Factory, and if you happen to have a Venture X and Venture X Business card, you can enjoy additional access to the Mirage Swim Club by Alex Prager at The Shelborne by Proper.

If those perks weren’t enticing enough, cardholders also got access to Capital One’s party, which embraced the magic of Hollywood’s Golden Age with a guest list to match.

Janelle Monáe and Damson Idris kicked off Art Basel in style, while Quavo and Giveon also turned out to celebrate.

Chance the Rapper chatted with Alana and Estee Haim as well as Prager.

Kesha also made an appearance, posing with Prager and Quavo.

DJ Rae Sada was on aux for the night, spinning music while guests danced and explored the installation.

Prager’s The Mirage Factory was undoubtedly the show-stopping event of the week.