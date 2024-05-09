Cara Delevingne Gets Candid About Her Sobriety Journey

Cara Delevingne is opening up about her journey to sobriety. Speaking to Variety at the Met Gala on May 6, the model and actor shared a message of encouragement to anyone on a similar path, telling them, “You're not alone.”

“If I can do it, anyone can,” she said. “But you need to communicate and be honest about it as much as you can — especially with yourself.” Speaking on the red carpet, Delevingne added that she feels it’s important for her to be open about sobriety as someone in the public eye.

“I think that’s what I’ve always done with anything in this business,” she continued. “Whether it’s been being vocal about anxiety, depression, recovery, anything, it’s just you owe it to people to talk about your struggles, because being in this world is not perfect. No one is perfect. So to be honest, it’s the least I can do.”

Delevingne first discussed her sobriety in an April 2023 interview with Vogue, sharing that she had committed to a 12-step treatment program. “It's heartbreaking because I thought I was having fun,” she said of her lifestyle before the program. “Sometimes you need a reality check.”

Cara Delevingne at the 2024 Met Gala. Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Speaking to Vogue, Delevingne outlined how the 12-step approach worked for her, despite previously wanting to take “the quick fix” approach to sobriety.

“I didn't ever really get to the nitty-gritty, the deeper stuff,” she added. “This time I realized that 12-step treatment was the best thing, and it was about not being ashamed of that ... The opposite of addiction is connection and I really found that in 12-step.”

Sobriety Is “Worth Every Second”

Delevingne again got candid about her lifestyle changes in July 2023, telling ELLE that being sober is “worth every second.”

“It hasn’t [been easy], but there have never been moments when I’m like, ‘This isn’t worth it,’” she told the outlet. “It’s been worth every second. I just don’t know what it would take for me to give it up. I am stable. I’m calmer.”