Cara Delevingne Finally Addressed *Those* BBMAs Pics With Megan Thee Stallion

When Cara Delevingne showed up at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards with Megan Thee Stallion, fans had questions. From tossing the train of the “Body” rapper’s dress in the air on the red carpet to her strange facial expressions as she lurked in the background, images of the model’s antics at the May 15 ceremony instantly went viral. Once inside Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena, some even speculated that Megan wasn’t in on the joke, as Delevingne — seated between her and Doja Cat in the front row — appeared to be “stalking” the musician, jumping into photos, and even taking some of her own snaps while lying on the floor.

More than two months later, Delevingne finally explained exactly what was going on during The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’s July 27 episode. First joking that she just “needed a side job” as Megan’s personal assistant, she told Fallon that she happened to already be in Vegas and “really wanted to see her play,” so the musician invited her to watch her perform “Plan B” and “Sweetest Pie” at the BBMAs. “I didn’t know I was going to go and sit or do anything, I thought I was just going to come and watch her play,” the Only Murders in the Building actor added. “I walked in and I had a seat in the front row, and I’m like, ‘I’m not meant to be here.’”

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Delevingne’s seating assignment was hardly the thing that raised eyebrows, though. As for the red carpet antics, she claimed she was just “being a hype woman” and helping her friend get the perfect fashion shot. The floor photos? “That’s what I do, I was just really excited,” she said of her attempts to get the best angles. Knowing ahead of time that Megan won Top Rap Female Artist, Delevingne also helped the artist “run her lines” ahead of her acceptance speech.

Despite all the attention, she wasn’t embarrassed. “I was living my best life, but people found it a bit odd,” the London native admitted to Fallon. “People find me a bit odd, but that’s me. No shame.”

Though it’s unclear exactly how she and Meghan met or became friends, just weeks before the BBMAs, videos surfaced of the duo dancing together at Cardi B’s Met Gala after-party on May 2. Following the awards show, some fans also noticed that Megan appeared to have cropped Delevingne out of an audience photo of her and Doja Cat on social media, leading to suspicion of exactly how the rapper felt about her behavior. However, a fan is the one who edited the photo in question, rather than the rapper herself.

Now that Delevingne has shared what really was going on, it seems clear that she was just taking her “hype woman” duties very seriously.