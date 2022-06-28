Spoilers ahead for the Only Murders in the Building Season 2 premiere. Another day, another murder in the building. Season 2 of Hulu’s hit murder-mystery comedy is already in the midst of a new case — one that implicates the show’s true-crime podcasting trio. When the Arconia Board President, Bunny Folger, is found dead, Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez) must solve the case before they pay the price for a murder they (likely?) did not commit. They also take the opportunity to record Season 2 of their podcast to knock down their rivals and clear their names once and for all. But as the two-episode season premiere revealed, Charles, Oliver, and Mabel realize that solving this case may be more complicated (and personal) than they ever expected.

Season 2 has already raised a lot of questions as viewers might expect for a quirky whodunit. But few questions are as important as who actually did it. With the mystery unraveling weekly, we won’t know who the murderer is for sure until the finale airs in a few weeks. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t suspects already afoot. The season introduced four (suspicious) new characters who arguably could be Bunny Folger’s real murderer, but it’s still anyone’s guess.

Alice

Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

Cara Delevingne joins Season 2 as Alice, an eccentric artist and curator who takes a professional and romantic interest in Mabel. Granted, there are already some pretty glaring red flags, the first being Alice’s incapability to clarify whether her art collective is a cult. Then there’s also the fact that the investigation heavily revolves around a painting from the late artist Rose Cooper that Bunny owned. Given Alice’s profession, it makes more than a little sense that she could be hellbent on getting her hands on the art piece, even if it meant getting her hands on someone else.

Suspicion surrounding Alice really started to ramp up in Episode 5. Despite their burgeoning relationship, Mabel spent most of her time working on her podcast and gathering clues. That was until Mabel offered her apartment to Alice to host a party. Charles and Oliver, who were suspicious of Mabel’s new love interest, used the murder-mystery party game, “Son of Sam” (also known as “Mafia,” or “Werewolf”), to single out Alice. The task of the murder-mystery game is to figure out who has the Son of Sam card before all the other “innocent” players are taken out by the Son of Sam.

Suspecting Alice to be the Son of Sam, Oliver takes the opportunity to grill her about her past, leading her to reveal that she’s lied about her history. She said she isn’t some posh aristocrat but the child of a plumber. Alice said she sought refuge in the art world, hoping to find community. Humiliated, she left the party, handing her card to Oliver — a victim card. However, the very end of the episode reveals that Alice had the crumpled Son of Sam card in her purse. It means Alice was lying about the game and maybe even her past and motives, making her a main suspect

Amy Schumer

Barbara Nitke/Hulu

Meet Amy Schumer as Amy Schumer. That’s right, the comedian plays herself as a new resident of the Arconia. She barrels into the season wanting to nab the streaming rights to the “Only Murders” podcast from Oliver. She explains that the podcast awakened her love for murder — er, murder mystery. Chalking that comment up as a slip of the tongue, Schumer also reveals that she’s set to play Jan (Amy Ryan) in an adaptation of the podcast. Could she be taking method acting a little too far? Audiences will remember Sting’s appearance in Season 1 as one of the murder suspects, but who knows if Schumer is just another celebrity red herring?

Nina Lin

Through two episodes, there’s not much knowledge nor dirt on Nina (Christina Ko). However, she’s definitely worth mentioning given how swiftly she succeeded Bunny as the president of Arconia’s board. Uma (Jackie Hoffman) did warn Mabel, Charles, and Oliver that Nina is far meaner than Bunny ever was. And it’s enough to make a sleuth wonder how sinister she could really be —perhaps enough to commit murder?

Leonora Folger

Shirley McLaine as Leonora Folger in 'Only Murders in the Building'

We meet Leonora (Shirley MacLaine) in Episode 2 of the second season. She arrives as Bunny’s mother and is insistent that Bunny’s painting actually belongs to her. She’s also adamant that she’s the only person who knows the painting’s backstory, which includes Charles’ father as well as a love triangle that includes herself, Charles’ father, and the painting’s artist Rose Cooper. Her motive may be as simple as just wanting to get the painting back by any means necessary, and she’s already been shifty around Charles, telling him, “I’m not good at this hour,” during some light questioning.

Leonora, like the other new suspects on this list, all have motive, but was it enough to want to take down the Arconia’s board president? Only time will tell who was really behind this latest murder in the building.