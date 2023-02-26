As part of a plea deal stemming from a 2018 strip club brawl in Queens, New York, Cardi B agreed to complete 15 days of community service. About five months later, the Grammy-winning rapper, whose real name is Belcalis Almánzar, tweeted that she was working to complete those court-ordered hours — and learning a great deal in the process.

“Community service has been the best thing that has happened to me,” Cardi B tweeted of her sentence on Feb. 25. “Almost like a spiritual journey because sometimes I leave these centers in tears. Those people that we leave behind they just need somebody to talk and a lil push and YOU might be able to change their life forever.”

Four years after she was charged with felony assault, the musician pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors in September 2022, admitting that she orchestrated and participated in the attacks on two employees of Angels strip club in Flushing, Queens, per The New York Times. According to authorities, in August 2018, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper offered an Instagram follower $5,000 to help her and others confront the sisters at Angels about rumors that one of them had a romantic relationship with her husband, Migos rapper Offset.

“Part of growing up and maturing is being accountable for your actions,” Cardi B said in a post-hearing statement to The New York Times. “As a mother, it’s a practice that I am trying to instill in my children, but the example starts with me. I’ve made some bad decisions in my past that I am not afraid to face and own up to. These moments don’t define me and they are not reflective of who I am now. I’m looking forward to moving past this situation with my family and friends and getting back to the things I love the most — the music and my fans.”

The rapper has reportedly been performing her community service at several different locations around New York City. TMZ reported that Cardi B had worked at a church, a high school, and for such organizations as the Fortune Society and the Samaritan Village. Law enforcement sources also confirmed to the outlet that she appeared at an NYPD Academy mentorship program called Girl Talk. The artist was reportedly on track to meet her March 1 deadline to complete her mandated 15 days of service.

Along the way, she’s also shared tidbits of the experience while showing off her community service outfits of the day. “Obey the law!!!!” Cardi B tweeted on Feb. 21, adding, “YOU DO THE CRIME YOU DO THE TIME!!!!!” days later. On Feb. 24, she further took responsibility, writing, “My brains are burning from waking up early, community service then studio….but I did the crime ‘I only have myself to blame.’”