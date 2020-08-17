Cardi B Is Telling Joe Biden Exactly What He Needs To Do As President

One week after confirming her support for the Democratic presidential nominee, Cardi B and Joe Biden talked about healthcare, COVID-19, and police brutality over a Zoom call for Elle. Over the course of their chat, Cardi, who supported Senator Bernie Sanders in the Democratic primary, urged Biden to consider several key proposals from Sanders' progressive platform, including Medicare For All, free college, and significant criminal justice reform. And she made it clear exactly what she expects him to do should he be voted into the White House.

Biden began the interview by asking Cardi what her top concerns were going into the 2020 election. The Invasion of Privacy rapper outlined a "whole list of things" she hoped the future president would address, starting with an honest assessment of the COVID-19 pandemic and a plan to stop the spread of the virus. "I want to know when this will be over. I want to go back to my job," she said.

Additionally, the rapper stressed the importance of Medicare for All now that many have lost their jobs due to the pandemic, saying, "It’s important to have free healthcare" given the pandemic. "Of course, I think we need free college. And I want Black people to stop getting killed and no justice for it," she added. "I just want laws that are fair to Black citizens and fair to cops, too." Responding to her list of demands, Biden seemed optimistic, saying, "There's no reason why we can't have all of that."

The "WAP" rapper has remained politically engaged throughout the pandemic, and has been particularly vocal about the epidemic of police violence against Black women on her platform. She's advocated extensively for justice for Breonna Taylor, a 26-year old emergency medical technician who was fatally shot at home by Louisville Metro Police Officers. And she continued to call for an end to police brutality in her conversation with Vice President Biden, telling the candidate, "I want Black people to stop getting killed and no justice for it. I’m tired of it. I’m sick of it."

Cardi B hinted at the conversation in an interview last week, saying that she, "spoke to Joe Biden" during an appearance on The Breakfast Club. Speaking of their conversation, the rapper said she made it clear to the candidate that empty rhetoric isn't acceptable, saying, "we don’t want no false promises" or "fake sh*t to get people voting." Cardi added that she felt her message got through to Biden, telling The Breakfast Club, "Knowing him and everything, I think he’s getting it and I think he understands the people’s pain. He’s getting what we want."

It's clear Cardi B is disappointed Bernie Sanders didn't secure the nomination, but considers the stakes too high not to endorse Biden. Last week, Cardi B publicly threw her weight behind Biden's candidacy in her cover story for Elle, saying, "I want a president who makes me feel secure. I want a president who understands the pain of the people. I want a president who is going to give us answers." The rapper also urged fans to vote for other political offices, which also have a direct impact on communities. "You can vote for DAs. You can vote for mayors," she said. "You can vote for your district. Not everything is the president. You know what I’m saying?"

Cardi B might have been rooting for Sanders, but she and Biden are definitely on the same page when it comes to voting. As the Vice President told the rapper during their chat, "The vote matters... Your generation can own what happens in the next election. They can change things dramatically if they show up and vote."