Cardi B isn’t shying away from speculation about her cosmetic work.

During a recent appearance on Instagram Live, the singer addressed fans who urge her to get her backside “reduced.”

“Newsflash, I did get my ass reduced,” she told viewers (per People). The musician said she had surgery to address former injections in early 2024, but was wary of getting liposuction (which she’s had before) because of her “loose skin.”

According to Mayo Clinic, liposuction is a surgical procedure used to remove fat from specific areas of the body. But as the hospital notes: “If your skin is thin and not elastic, the skin in the treated areas may look loose.” Additionally, “your skin may appear bumpy, wavy or withered due to uneven fat removal, poor skin elasticity and scarring,” which seems to be what Cardi is wary of. She also doesn’t want to deal with a prolonged recovery time. “I like my body how it looks right now. I’m comfortable in my skin,” she said.

Indeed, Cardi has said before that her cosmetic work doesn’t necessarily mean she lacks self-esteem in her body. “People will be assuming that when you do surgery or something, you’re insecure about yourself or you hate yourself,” she told Jason Lee on Hollywood Unlocked in 2024. “And that’s just not the truth.”

Kevin Mazur/MG26/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Howver, Cardi said she does “like being perfect.” And in discussing her cosmetic work over the years, the musician has acknowledged moments where she felt belittled over her appearance. As she shared in Interview Magazine in 2021, she felt “ugly” after boys made fun of her body growing up.

“When I was 18 and became a dancer, I had enough money to afford to buy boobs, so every insecurity that I felt about my breasts was gone,” she said. “When I was 20, I went to the urban strip club, and in the urban strip clubs, you had to have a big butt. So I felt insecure about that. It took me back to high school. So I got my ass done. And then I felt super confident.”

While Cardi may generally be a proponent of cosmetic work for those who want it, she’s also been candid about what the process — and recovery — can look like. As she told Entertainment Tonight in 2019, “I feel like people look at girls on Instagram and go, ‘Oh, they got their lipo done and it was so easy,’” she said. “It is just such a long, hard process, almost like the same process as after you give birth to a baby and you see your body change and snapping it back.”