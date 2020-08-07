Celebrity Style
All The ‘90s Fashion From Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion’s WAP Video
And the inspiration behind the bold looks.
Just when you thought summer 2020 was a total loss, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion entered the group chat and completely changed the conversation. The hip-hop stars teamed up for “WAP,” their first ever collaboration that’s got the internet ablaze.
In the music video, Cardi and Meg wander through a Willy Wonka-esque mansion that’s filled with exotic animals, water features, and a whole lot of bodysuits. There’s also a slew of celebrity appearances from the likes of Normani, Rosalía, Kylie Jenner, Rubi Rose, Sukihana, and Mulatto.
In true Cardi form — this is her first new single in nearly two years — the whole production is uniquely over-the-top, and the fashion is no exception. Her longtime stylist, Kollin Carter, worked closely with Meg’s stylist, EJ King, on a candy-colored, animal-printed, latex-filled wardrobe that we’re honestly still trying to process.
“I’m super excited about this moment that both ladies got to meet and create this magic,” King said on Instagram. “Thank u @iamcardib ur whole team is so dope!!! @kollincarter we did it yo! Working with u on this was a great experience your work ethic and vision is dope!!! And this is what happens when egos are put aside and a common goal is to make iconic moments much love and respect. And a shout out to all the amazing designers that pulled through late nights and Covid to make this happen!!!”
Ahead, we recap all of the jaw-dropping looks and the inspiration that helped bring them to life.