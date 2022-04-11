Model Carla Bellucci Doesn’t Shy Away From Controversy

Carla Bellucci spends the weekend with Strictly Come Dancing winner Stacey Dooley in her W series Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over. The former glamour model-turned-social media influencer has 134k Instagram followers, and often shares her, at times, controversial views in the public forum. As such, she’s the ideal personality for Dooley to dissect. But what exactly is Bellucci known for?

The mum-of-four caused a stir in 2019 when she appeared on This Morning to discuss her public-funded nose job. Bellucci admitted that she lied about being depressed, in order to get the cosmetic surgery. “I did bend the truth to get a nose job. I lied, but I do work,” she revealed. “I was born here. I feel like I’ve not really done anything wrong.” Presenter Philip Schofield labelled her a “parasite of the NHS.”

Bellucci was criticised in late 2021 for returning to OnlyFans some weeks after the birth of her fourth child. In response, she said: “I would rather my daughter be on OnlyFans than rely on a man.” Meanwhile, earlier this year, Bellucci was accused of fat-shaming fellow mothers. The TV personality remarked: “They get in their gym clothes at 8am on the school run, and they are still in them when they pick the kids up.”

“You can hear them gossiping and they say, ‘Yeah, I go to the gym six days a week.’ I’m just looking at them thinking, ‘Really, what do you do? Eat the gym?’”

Viewers will see Dooley spend time with Bellucci and her children at their family home. Speaking of the experience, the Strictly winner told Stylist: “Although we’re very different, she courts the tabloid press whereas I try to avoid it, I didn’t dislike Carla.”

Revealing she thinks the press has its part to play, Dooley added: “I’m not sure it’s fair that she’s been condensed into these lazy headlines.”

Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over airs on April 11 at 10 p.m. on W