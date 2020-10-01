Carmen Sandiego Season 4 Could Feature Carmen's Mom

Where in the world is Carmen Sandiego? She's heading back to Netflix on Oct. 1 for a third season. But with such quick 24-minute episodes, it won't be long before fans turn their attention to Carmen Sandiego Season 4.

The show hasn't yet been renewed for a fourth season, but that's not unusual. Season 3 was announced in April 2020, six months after Season 2 premiered. If Netflix follows the same pattern, Season 4 news should arrive by April 2021, with an October 2021 premiere date. It's also possible that in the interim, there will be another Carmen Sandiego special like the interactive 30-minute episode Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal released in March 2020 between Seasons 2 and 3.

The benefit of Carmen Sandiego is that it's animated, which means it likely won't be affected by any potential coronavirus shutdowns. Depending on how things shake out for the rest of Netflix's live-action programming, new episodes could come even sooner than October 2021. Of course, it's also possible that Netflix won't choose to renew the series, but people were very excited about the Season 3 news, so things look promising. And since Season 3 sees Carmen looking for her mother, a fourth season could explore that relationship if and when Carmen tracks her down.