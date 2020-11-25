On the evening of Nov. 25, the New York Times published an article written by Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, in which she revealed the devastation she and her husband Prince Harry went through when she experienced a miscarriage earlier this year.

"I lay in a hospital bed, holding my husband’s hand I felt the clamminess of his palm and kissed his knuckles, wet from both our tears," she writes in the emotional article. "Staring at the cold white walls, my eyes glazed over. I tried to imagine how we’d heal."

Meghan's article speaks about isolation, loneliness, loss, and collective mourning, discussing topics including the coronavirus pandemic, the murders of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, and the deep divisions being experienced in society.

"This year has brought so many of us to our breaking points. Loss and pain have plagued every one of us in 2020, in moments both fraught and debilitating," she writes.

In her closing lines, Meghan speaks about how the "taboo" attached to miscarriage can leave people feeling isolated, despite the fact that 10-20 out of every 100 people who become pregnant will have this experience.

"Some have bravely shared their stories; they have opened the door, knowing that when one person speaks truth, it gives license for all of us to do the same," the Duchess writes, later adding: "In being invited to share our pain, together we take the first steps toward healing."

The news has already made a huge impact, with hundreds of thousands of responses emerging on social media within a matter of hours. A number of celebrities have shared their condolences for the royal couple and applauded Meghan for her bravery in telling this very personal story.

Monica Lewinsky, a long-time supporter of Meghan, was one of the first to respond publicly to the news, tweeting a link to Meghan's article with a quote from the poet Muriel Rukeyser which read “What would happen if one woman told the truth about her life? The world would split open.”

Writer Roxane Gay shared the article with her followers, saying "This is quite excellent and moving and sad from Meghan Markle."