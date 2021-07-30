Celebrity
Tom Daley, Michaela Coel & More Celebs With Seriously Major Crafting Skills
Get inspired for your next DIY project.
Although you may once have associated knitting, crocheting, and needlework with your grandmother and her friends, news flash: they’re cool again. And one celeb who’s really showing us how it’s done is British diver Tom Daley, who runs his own craft Instagram account (@madewithlovebytomdaley) and recently hand knitted a Union Jack crochet cosy for his Olympic gold medal.
Speaking in a video posted to @madewithlovebytomdaley, the diver credited his love for crocheting as one thing that kept him sane during training for Tokyo. The caption read: “Thank you to all my fellow stitchers. Learning to knit and crochet has helped me so much through these Olympics and we won GOLD yesterday.”
Elsewhere on @madewithlovebytomdaley, his 207,000 followers can see his handmade jumpers, cute little booties, and even a pet accessory or two. And best of all? Daley is raffling off some of his creations in aid of charity. Talk about wholesome.