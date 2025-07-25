Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are living their best lives. On July 24, the Kansas City Chiefs player shared a slideshow of photos from his summer vacation with the singer, before he heads back to NFL training. “Had some adventures this offseason, kept it [100 emoji],” he wrote.

The couple has been Instagram-official for a while, after Swift shared a few photos with Kelce during her record-breaking Eras Tour. However, this is his first time posting pictures with Swift on his grid, making it feel like a major hard launch all over again (despite the fact that they’ve been publicly dating for nearly two years).

As seen in his photo dump, Swift and Kelce have been having some fun for the past few months, like frolicking in the snow, playing hockey with friends, and going out with Swift’s BFFs Este Haim and Ashley Avignone. Kelce and his brother, Jason, even took a fishing trip with Swift’s brother, Austin, showing that their families have formed a strong bond.

One photo of the two at dinner, where Swift serves librarian-chic in reading glasses, particularly caught fans’ eyes. In a heartwarming display, Kelce’s iPhone is seen on the table, and his lock screen photo is a throwback picture of Swift and himself. Swift’s phone is hidden behind her martini glass, and while the angle is darker, fans think her lock screen is a different couple’s photo.

Taylor & Travis’ Summer

Even before Kelce shared proof on Instagram, it was clear that he and Swift were enjoying their low-key summer, coming off his latest NFL season and the conclusion of the Eras Tour. In June, Swift gave a surprise performance of “Shake It Off” at Kelce’s Tight Ends & Friends concert, where she “was having the best time watching all the country music artists,” according to People.

Kelce was still at work this summer on his New Heights podcast with Jason, where Swift has come up in the most comedic way. On the June 18 episode, Kelce revealed that Julia Roberts’ 1990 film Pretty Woman was on his and Swift’s list to watch together. A month later, he argued for a gender-swapped remake called Pretty Man.

“We need to have a CEO billionaire woman be so high class that she doesn’t know where she’s going,” he said. Naturally, Jason couldn’t help but point out that Swift was a billionaire. “Travis, you’re basically living Pretty Man right now,” he joked. The brothers roared in laughter, leading Kelce to quip back, “I’m wearing nothing but a tie when Taylor comes home.”