All The Celebrities Posting About Voting In The 2020 Presidential Election

As I am writing this, it is still unclear who will win the 2020 American election. While Trump has baselessly declared victory and claimed he will take the election to the Supreme Court, it's still early days given that key swing stat are yet to be called. But one thing is for sure: this year, celebrities who voted in style were out in force. From Lady Gaga to Ryan Reynolds, Bella Hadid to Cardi B, Hollywood's elite came out to the polling stations.

Proudly exercising their right to vote, stars all over the U.S. shared snapshots of how they had chosen to have their say. Against a backdrop of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, many famous faces opted to vote early with mail-in ballots this year, as did millions of members of the public. But others made it down to the polls on the big day, and showed off their voting stickers in the hours after, encouraging their legions of fans to follow their lead and make their voices heard.

It may still be days before we know who won the 2020 Presidential race, but in the mean time, here are how some of the country's biggest stars voted, from postal ballots cast weeks ago, to on-the-day sticker wearing.

Spike Lee Spike Lee proudly wore his "I Voted" sticker on his head after heading to polls yesterday.

Cardi B Cardi B wore her stickers equally proudly but on opted to display them on her nose.

Jason Mamoa Mamoa encouraged his followers to "vote with love."

Octavia Spencer Spencer sported her "I Voted" sticker on a galaxy-print face covering.

Minday Kaling Mindy Kaling wore a hoodie supporting Kamala Harris.

Kid Cudi Kid Cudi threw his support behind the Biden/Harris ticket.

Hillary Clinton It's safe to assume Clinton voted proudly for her Democratic colleague.

Bella Hadid Hadid took her mother Yolanda with her to vote this year and they both looked thrilled about it in matching blue outfits.

Zoe Kravitz Kravitz voted early for the Democratic nominee and posted a snap from home in a cosy beanie and hoodie look.

Katy Perry Perry did her bit by encouraging passersby to vote wearing a giant "I Voted" costume.

Selena Gomez Gomez voted early this year, sharing a photo of her sticker from home.

Kanye West Despite wearing a Democratic blue hoodie, it’s likely Kanye West voted for himself,

Kim Kardashian West His wife KKW also voted, and encouraged those still in line to stay put.

Demi Lovato Lovato voted early also this year and shared a snap of herself at polls with a VOTE mask.

Camila Cabello Cabello dropped off her ballot back in mid-October to ensure her vote counted and posted a pic from the mailbox.

Ryan Reynolds Ryan Reynolds voted in the US for the first time this year, as he hails from Canada, originally.

Sarah Hyland Hyalnd wore her thoughts on voting on her chest with pride.

Lady Gaga In true Gaga form, the star dropped off her ballot in huge metallic platform boots.