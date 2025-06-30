Beyoncé can handle anything — even almost falling off a floating car in the middle of her show. On June 28, the singer experienced a major stage malfunction during her first Cowboy Carter Tour stop in her hometown of Houston. But not only did she handle the situation like a pro, she even went on to joke about it on Instagram several times.

During “16 Carriages,” the penultimate song on her set list, Bey is strapped into a flying red car that floats above the entire stadium, letting her get close to the audience. As seen in viral clips from the Houston show, Bey’s car launched at a slightly crooked angle and only got more tilted as she kept singing.

Soon enough, Bey’s car got stuck above the crowd as it turned almost completely sideways, making her pause the show entirely. “Stop!” she yelled repeatedly, causing her band to stop playing. As fans waited with bated breath, her crew was eventually able to clear space on the floor and lower the car down without anyone getting hurt.

Like a true pro, Beyoncé walked back to the main stage to finish the song, then lightheartedly acknowledged the situation by giving a shoutout to her fans. “If ever I fall, I know y’all catch me,” she told the crowd, who cheered her on in agreement.

Beyoncé’s Reaction To The Malfunction

Instagram / Beyoncé

It didn’t take long for Beyoncé to joke about the incident on social media. Right after leaving the stage, she took to Instagram to share photos from her first Houston gig, and used a picture of the tilted car as the last photo of her slideshow.

The next night, she shared a video with several photos of the malfunction, set to the tune of Houston rapper Paul Wall’s 2005 hit “Sittin’ Sidewayz.” Somehow, she found a way to subtly honor her hometown while also making light of the entire situation.

However, some changes were still made for Beyoncé’s safety at her second Houston show. The next night, she cut “16 Carriages” from the show altogether, presumably to give her crew time to fix the car or figure out a new way to perform the track.