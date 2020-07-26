TV & Movies
The Original Unsolved Mysteries Had So Many Celebrity Cameos
Yes, that really was Matthew McConaughey.
Long before Netflix reintroduced viewers to the cold cases of Alonzo Brooks and Rey Rivera, Unsolved Mysteries was revered among true crime addicts everywhere for bringing attention to mysterious disappearances and unexplained phenomenon — and the celebrity cameos from the original Unsolved Mysteries series that gave several A-List actors their big breaks.
The show's nearly 600 episodes all featured the same format, with host Robert Stack narrating the mystery, while witnesses and loved ones spoke about the crime or phenomenon in question, with a reenactment of the incident unfolding onscreen. Over the course of its 14 year run, Unsolved Mysteries recruited plenty of aspiring actors to play the criminals, victims or witnesses in those reenactments, many of whom were enjoying their very first brush with the limelight.
In 2014, Matthew McConaughey told Entertainment Weekly that playing a murder victim on Unsolved Mysteries was his very first professional role, when the series filmed in his time state of Texas back in 1992. "And guess what? They got the guy," the Oscar winner revealed. "They found him around Bryan, Texas, about two weeks after that show [aired]." While not all of the actors who appeared on the original Unsolved Mysteries have since won an Oscar — or helped to catch a killer on the loose — all of them managed to make a memorable impression on the show's fans, even decades later.
The Netflix reboot may be just as creepy and mysterious as the original Unsolved Mysteries, but only the classic version will allow fans to see some of their favorite stars, way before they were famous.