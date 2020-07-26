Long before Netflix reintroduced viewers to the cold cases of Alonzo Brooks and Rey Rivera, Unsolved Mysteries was revered among true crime addicts everywhere for bringing attention to mysterious disappearances and unexplained phenomenon — and the celebrity cameos from the original Unsolved Mysteries series that gave several A-List actors their big breaks.

The show's nearly 600 episodes all featured the same format, with host Robert Stack narrating the mystery, while witnesses and loved ones spoke about the crime or phenomenon in question, with a reenactment of the incident unfolding onscreen. Over the course of its 14 year run, Unsolved Mysteries recruited plenty of aspiring actors to play the criminals, victims or witnesses in those reenactments, many of whom were enjoying their very first brush with the limelight.

In 2014, Matthew McConaughey told Entertainment Weekly that playing a murder victim on Unsolved Mysteries was his very first professional role, when the series filmed in his time state of Texas back in 1992. "And guess what? They got the guy," the Oscar winner revealed. "They found him around Bryan, Texas, about two weeks after that show [aired]." While not all of the actors who appeared on the original Unsolved Mysteries have since won an Oscar — or helped to catch a killer on the loose — all of them managed to make a memorable impression on the show's fans, even decades later.

Matthew McConaughey Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images McConaughey played Larry Dickens, a 26-year-old former Marine who was killed by Edward Bell in 1978 in a Season 5 episode of Unsolved Mysteries. In true McConaughey fashion, the actor spent most of his time onscreen shirtless and sweaty, before he was shot in a confrontation in front of Dickens' house.

Daniel Dae Kim Back in 1993, a pre-fame Kim made a brief cameo appearance in an Unsolved Mysteries episode as Su-ya Kim, who was murdered in a random act of violence in 1991. Kim famously played the victim's brother-in-law, although that particular episode of the show is difficult to find online.

Taran Killam Jesse Grant/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A very young Killam appeared in a 1995 episode of Unsolved Mysteries as a young German boy named Fritz. He revealed on Live With Kelly and Ryan in 2017 that he actually got the gig because his great uncle was the legendary Robert Stack. "Unsolved Mysteries was always aliens or something spooky," he recounted. "But this was a sweet one."

Cheryl Hines The Curb Your Enthusiasm star appeared in a 1997 episode, playing Sharon Berman, the grieving mother of four-year-old Ashley Berman, who was murdered by her nanny. In 2014, Hines acknowledged the episode on Twitter, writing that "Bbtw, The mystery was solved!"

Jon Bon Jovi Unlike many of the other celebrities on this list, Bon Jovi wasn't a reenactor on Unsolved Mysteries — he was interviewed about the mysterious death of Katherine Korzilius, the daughter of his manager.

David Ramsey Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Arrow star appeared in a 1994 episode as Alexander, an American soldier who befriended a young German boy during World War II.

The Netflix reboot may be just as creepy and mysterious as the original Unsolved Mysteries, but only the classic version will allow fans to see some of their favorite stars, way before they were famous.