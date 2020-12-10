These 2020 Celebrity Christmas Trees Will Give You Major Holiday Decor Inspo

Celebrities really are just like us — especially when it comes to their unbridled love of the holidays and festive decor. Many of our favorite celebs have already gotten into the Christmas spirit by putting up their trees and decorations; so, in commemoration of the holiday season, we're compiling an ever-growing list of the merriest and brightest celebrity Christmas trees this season.

Mariah Carey, Selena Gomez, Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Lopez, and Tan France are just a few of the stars who have already shared snapshots of their festive firs on Instagram. Between J.Lo's white winter wonderland tree and Jenner's classic (and extravagantly massive) display, browse all of our favorites below — and perhaps even take decor notes if you're stumped on how to decorate this year.

Jennifer Lopez

JLo Beauty offered a glimpse of the singer's minimalist, winter wonderland tree on Thanksgiving.

Selena Gomez

Red, silver, and gold ornaments dangle on Gomez's classic tree.

Mariah Carey

The Queen of Christmas has a snow-covered faux tree filled with white ornaments.

Kourtney Kardashian

Silver tinsel garlands are the only decor on Kardashian's modest tree.

Kylie Jenner

Hamburger, Santa Clause, and animal ornaments are adorned on Jenner's massive tree.

Jane Fonda

Fonda's whimsical display is decked out to the nines with ornaments, tinsel, and an angel tree topper.

Gigi Hadid

Hadid offered a glimpse of her white tree in the third slide — one with a massive candy cane, ornaments, and ribbons.

Ryan Dorsey

Dorsey's tree with son Josey — who will celebrate the holidays for the first time without his late mom Naya Rivera — is filled with silver tinsel and colorful ornaments.

Kelly Ripa

Ripa's impressively lush tree is decked out with ornaments, a star tree topper, and a festive red tree skirt.

Candace Cameron Bure

Bure's classic tree — one accompanied by a slightly unhinged Christmas dance — is complete with festive ornaments and a bright star tree topper.

Ashley Tisdale

Tisdale's unconventional pink tree makes the case for multi-colored holiday decor.

Cardi B

Cardi B's light-up tree makes a cheerful backdrop for daughter Kulture's indoor horse rides.

Tan France

Perhaps a nod to his British roots, France's tree is topped with a regal crown and adorned in red, gold, and silver ornaments.

Snooki

Snooki's tree might be light on the ornaments, but the elf legs and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer give it a joyful touch.

Drew Scott

Snowflakes and lights of purple, blue, and yellow make up this Property Brothers star's tree.

Shay Mitchell

Mitchell's tutorial on how to decorate a Christmas tree includes massive ornaments, textured foliage, and red garlands.

Chrishell Stause

Stause's faux snow-covered pine is decked out in gold ornaments and garlands, dramatic white bows, and some stars.

'Tis the season for celebrity holiday decor!