Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker followed in the famous footsteps of many superstar pairings.
The couple extended their stay in Las Vegas after the 2019 Billboard Music Awards to tie the knot at A Little White Wedding Chapel. It was an intimate ceremony with the singer’s brothers attending and an Elvis impersonator officiating. Country duo Dan + Shay also gave a sweet celebratory performance and Diplo live-streamed the event on Instagram.
The talk show host and the Riverdale star eloped in 1996 after a year of dating. They now share three kids together and appear happy in very couple-y social media posts. In 2009, they took their children to the Vegas location at which the former All My Children co-stars eloped (aka “the scene of crime 13 years later”).