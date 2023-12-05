Chad Michael Murray “can't see a world” without a One Tree Hill reboot.

Murray, who played Lucas Scott in the beloved teen drama for six seasons, recently spoke to E! News about the possibility of the show’s return, teasing that “something will happen.”

“Whether we get everybody together and do a live reading of the show, or we create a new fictional future episode, I don't know what it will be,” Murray said, adding that it’s time for a modern-day One Tree Hill.

“This show has changed and shaped so many young people's lives,” he continued. “There's a place for it for today's cultural shifts and the things that need to be addressed.”

Sophia Bush and Chad Michael on One Tree Hill. Warner Bros. / The CW / 'One Tree Hill'

“A New Generation”

Speaking to E! News, Murray added that “a new generation of the show” could cover issues faced by young people today.

“From social media to racial injustice to [the] LGBT community to everything that's out there,” he continued. “So people can feel like they belong and that they are loved. That's what we need.”

20 Years Of One Tree Hill

Murray celebrated the 20th anniversary of One Tree Hill’s pilot episode on Sept. 23, writing on his Instagram Stories: “Happy 20th Fam #3. If you'd have asked me back in 2003... Never in my wildest dreams would I've thought we'd still have this magical bond.”

As People reports, former One Tree Hill cast members Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton Morgan, Danneel Ackles, Bevin Prince, Stephen Colletti, Austin Nichols, and Matt Barr also reunited at the show’s original set in Nov. 2023 to mark two decades of the beloved series.

The cast of One Treet Hill. Theo Wargo/WireImage

One Tree Hill aired for nine seasons between 2003 and and 2012, and followed the lives of half-brothers Lucas (Murray) and Nathan Scott (James Lafferty) in the fictional town of Tree Hill, North Carolina.