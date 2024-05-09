Chad Michael Murray Says A One Tree Hill Reboot Is “Needed”

Chad Michael Murray wants a One Tree Hill reboot as much as the fans do. During a May 9 appearance on TODAY, the actor said a revival of the hit teen drama is “needed.”

Airing for nine seasons between 2003 and 2012, the series followed the high school years of half-brothers Lucas (Murray) and Nathan Scott (James Lafferty) in the fictional town of Tree Hill, North Carolina.

Outlining what a reboot could look like, Murray said a “One Tree Hill generations” show could “deal with all the trials and tribulations that the youth are going through today.” He continued, “Dealing with social media, discrimination, and everything else that’s out there in the world that we could bring to light.”

Murray added that fans always had “someone to identify with” in the original series, which in the age of streaming, is gaining a whole new fanbase. “I’m meeting 13, 14, 15-year-old fans who are enamored by the show,” he said. “They weren’t alive when we started shooting. It blows my mind. It’s a new show to them.”

The actor’s recent comments echo what he told E! News of a potential One Tree Hill revival in December 2023. “I just can't see a world where something won't happen,” he said. “There's a place for it for today's cultural shifts and the things that need to be addressed.

The cast of One Tree Hill. Frank Micelotta/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Speaking to E! News, Murray also teased that “something will happen” regarding a One Tree Hill reunion, whether in the form of a live script reading or an entirely new show. “This show has changed and shaped so many young people's lives,” he added.

Murray isn’t the only One Tree Hill star to have recently shared their ideas for a reboot. Speaking to E! in January 2024, Sophia Bush (aka Brooke Davis) said she’s interested in a “feminist” revival.

“I think for a long time our answer on that was a firm no, we were really ready to put it to bed,” she said. “Then with the girls and I deciding that that was our show and we deserve to reclaim it, now we’re like, ‘Well, what might a feminist reclamation of our show look like?’”

One Tree Hill’s 20th Anniversary

Murray celebrated 20 years since the show’s pilot episode on September 2023, writing on his Instagram Stories: “Happy 20th Fam #3. If you’d have asked me back in 2003... Never in my wildest dreams would I've thought we’d still have this magical bond.”

The actor’s One Tree Hill costars, including Hilarie Burton Morgan, Danneel Ackles, Bevin Prince, Stephen Colletti, Austin Nichols, and Matt Barr, also marked the 20th-anniversary milestone and reunited at the show’s original set in November 2023.