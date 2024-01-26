If One Tree Hill ever returns, it may look very different. Over a decade after the CW show concluded, Sophia Bush opened up about the possibility of an OTH revival on Jan. 25, saying she’s interested in a “feminist” reboot.

While speaking to E! at the premiere of her new film Junction, Bush said that she and some of her castmates have changed their tune about returning to Tree Hill.

“What I will say is I think for a long time our answer on that was a firm no, we were really ready to put it to bed,” she said. “Then with the girls and I deciding that that was our show and we deserve to reclaim it, now we’re like, ‘Well, what might a feminist reclamation of our show look like?’”

Why She Wants To Reclaim OTH

In 2021, Bush teamed up with her former co-stars Hilarie Burton Morgan and Bethany Joy Lenz for the Drama Queens podcast, where they revisit episodes of OTH. For Bush, this process has been healing after their tumultuous experience on set.

Hilarie Burton, Bethany Joy Lenz and Sophia Bush speak onstage during the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada. Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The trio spoke out against show creator Mark Schwahn in 2017 with allegations of harassment and sexual assault, and have continued to be vocal about what they went through. Schwahn has never commented about the accusations, but he was fired from E!’s The Royals in December 2017, after the show’s cast also leveled sexual harassment allegations against him.

“Until there’s some kind of change in our industry, I don’t know how we stop,” Burton Morgan said on the podcast in April. “The only reason that we made it out is because we had each other.”

The podcast has allowed Bush to rekindle her connection to the series and her character, Brooke Davis. “The podcast has brought us some joy and I think it has changed our answer collectively from ‘never’ to ‘never say never,’” she said. “I don’t have any answers from you but things change over time.”

Where Brooke Davis Would Be Now

James Lafferty, Sophia Bush, Chad Michael Murray, Bethany Joy Lenz, Hilarie Burton and Tyler Hilton at the MTV Studios, Times Square in New York City, New York. James Devaney/WireImage/Getty Images

If a One Tree Hill reboot ever did come to fruition, Bush has some ideas for what Brooke Davis may be up to.

“I always joke that Brooke Davis running for class president really changed the trajectory of her whole life,” Bush said. “I’d like to see her in elected office. I’d like to see her delivering an impassioned rant about what people deserve. I think that would really be up her alley.”