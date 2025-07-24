Chappell Roan isn’t going on a proper tour this year, but she just made some time to perform for fans. On July 24, the singer announced that she’s taking her new live show, “Visions of Damsels & Other Dangerous Things,” to the U.S. for some pop-up shows in select cities this fall.

While Roan took a break from touring for the first half of 2025, she came “out of retirement” to headline Barcelona’s Primavera Sound Festival alongside Charli xcx and Sabrina Carpenter in June and will perform at more European festivals in August. She developed the “Visions” show for these performances, and will now bring it stateside for a set of dates.

“I am sooo excited to bring Visions of Damsels & Other Dangerous Things to New York, Kansas City, and Los Angeles!!!” Roan said in a press statement. “I love these three cities so much and wanted the chance to do something special for them this year.”

The 2025 dates celebrate the meteoric success of Roan’s debut album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, and come off the heels of her latest single “The Giver,” and upcoming song, “The Subway,” both of which are expected to land on her sophomore record. Here’s everything you need to know about Roan’s 2025 U.S. shows.

Chappell Roan’s 2025 U.S. Tour Dates

Ragan Henderson

Roan’s pop-up shows will kick off on Sept. 20 with a four-night stand in New York, before playing outdoor venues in Los Angeles and her hometown of Kansas City, Missouri. Here is the full list of dates:

Sept. 20 - Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

Sept. 21 - Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

Sept. 23 - Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

Sept. 24 - Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

Oct. 3 - Kansas City, MO @ Museum and Memorial Park

Oct. 4 - Kansas City, MO @ Museum and Memorial Park

Oct. 10 - Pasadena, CA @ Brookside at the Rose Bowl

Oct. 11 - Pasadena, CA @ Brookside at the Rose Bowl

Chappell Roan’s 2025 U.S. Tour Tickets

In a statement, Roan explained that she was taking measures to ensure that tickets only end up in the hands of true fans. “Since I started performing, I have always wanted my shows to be a party that everyone is invited to, and the only way to do that is to keep ticket prices affordable and away from scalpers,” she said.

As a result, Roan will be using the Fair AXS process for her pop-up shows, similar to Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan system. To purchase tickets, fans must register for their preferred show on AXS by July 27 at 11:59 p.m. EST. You can submit for as many dates as you’d like, but only one registration is valid per show, and not everyone who registers will receive access to the ticket sale.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fans who are randomly selected for the sale will receive an invitation email between Aug. 5 and 7, containing instructions on how to purchase tickets. Lucky selectees will be able to buy up to four tickets, but getting an invitation email does not guarantee that you’ll actually land tickets.

Ticket prices have not yet been announced, but a portion of sales will go to a great cause. For each ticket sold, Roan is donating a dollar to organizations that provide support and resources for transgender youth. “It is so important that I give back to the trans community as they have given me so much throughout my entire career,” she said.