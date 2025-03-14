Chappell Roan says, “Giddy up, ya’ll.” On the night of March 13, the Grammy winner released her new single, “The Giver,” which is expected to be on her forthcoming studio album. And like Beyoncé before her, she’s gone a little country.

Roan opened up about this sonic switch-up in an Instagram post. “I have such a special place in my heart for country music,” she wrote. “I grew up listening to it every morning and afternoon on my school bus and had it swirling around me at bonfires, grocery stores and karaoke bars.”

However, don’t assume that her entire next album will be country. Much like Bey, she’s putting her own spin on the genre. “Hmm right now I’m just making songs that make me feel happy and fun,” she said. “‘The Giver’ is my take on c*ntry xoxo may the classic country divas lead their genre, I am just here to twirl and do a little gay yodel for ya’ll.”

Much like her previous single “Good Luck, Babe!” Roan waxes poetic about a woman who might be in denial about liking the singer back. But rather than beg her potential lover to embrace her truth, she seduces her instead, promising that she can fulfill her needs in ways a man simply isn’t capable of, using both country and NSFW references.

“In this strip-mall town of dreams, good luck finding a man who has the means to rhinestone cowgirl all night long,” she quips, nodding to both Glen Campbell’s 1975 hit “Rhinestone Cowboy” and a certain bedroom position.

Roan premiered “The Giver” on Saturday Night Live in November, complete with cowboy boots and Western shirts. Just like her live rendition promised, the song takes cues from crossover artists like Shania Twain and The Chicks, fusing country banjos and harmonicas with effortless, catchy pop hooks.

Twain seems to approve, commenting on Roan’s post, “Gay yodelling forever !!”

Chappell Roan’s “The Giver” Lyrics

Read the lyrics to Roan’s new single below.

Ain't got antlers on the walls

But I sure know mating calls

From the stalls in the bars on a Friday night

And other boys may need a map

But I can close my eyes

And have you wrapped around my fingers like that

So, baby

When you need the job done

You can call me, baby

‘Cause you ain't got to tell me, it’s just in my nature

So take it like a taker, 'cause, baby, I'm a giver

Ain't no need to hurry, ‘cause, baby, I deliver

Ain't no country boy quitter, I get the job done

I get the job done

Girl, I don't need no pick-up truck

Revvin’ loud to pick you up

‘Cause how I look is how I touch

And in this strip-mall town of dreams

Good luck finding a man who has the means

To rhinestone cowgirl all night long

So, baby

If you never had one

You can call me, baby

‘Cause you ain't gotta tell me, it's just in my nature

So take it like a taker, ‘cause, baby, I'm a giver

Ain’t no need to hurry, ‘cause, baby, I deliver

Ain’t no country boy quitter, I get the job done

I get the job done

Na-na na-na na-na-na-na, na-na na-na na-na-na-na

Na-na na-na na-na-na-na, na-na-na (She gets the job done)

Na-na na-na na-na-na-na, na-na na-na na-na-na-na (She gets the job done)

Na-na na-na na-na-na-na, na-na-na

‘Cause you ain't gotta tell me, it's just in my nature

So take it like a taker, ‘cause, baby, I'm a giver

Ain’t no need to hurry, ‘cause, baby, I deliver

Ain’t no country boy quitter, I get the job done

I get the job done

I get the job done

I get the job done

Well, I get the job done

Yes ma'am, yes, I do

You're welcome