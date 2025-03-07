Besides gracing the world with one incredibly catchy pop hit after another, Chappell Roan is a true style queen. The singer is a walking mood board for vibrant, colorful, and often experimental looks — in both the beauty and fashion realm.

Whether it’s a red carpet event or a performance, the “Pink Pony Club” musician never fails to serve head-turning glam. Beyond her bright, curly red hair and drag-inspired makeup, however, she’s almost always rocking an equally fun manicure.

On March 6, during Paris Fashion Week, Roan attended the Rick Owens Fall/Winter 2025 show with perhaps my fave set of nails she’s ever worn.

Chappell Roan’s Pierced Mani

For her appearance in the City of Lights, the “Good Luck, Babe!” singer turned up in an otherworldly look. She donned a strapless fitted gown with a geometric cutout in a liquid silver hue, which she wore with fang-heeled black boots.

Roan took the futuristic vibes to her mani, too. Upon first glance, you might think she was simply wearing a minimalist nude polish — which is the base. But, of course, that isn’t the pop star’s MO, hence why each of her square-shaped tips was adorned with two chrome balls, giving the appearance of pierced nails. The manicure had total punk vibes.

Getty Images/WWD / Contributor

As for the rest of her look, Roan’s rich red hair was worn big and wavy with a small section on the top slicked back. But her glam added to her aliencore aesthetic. The “HOT TO GO!” musician had a white face of makeup, paired with the most artistic, futuristic-looking take on a smoky eye I’ve ever seen, complete with black dots stemming from her brows to her hairline and her inner corners to her jawline.

It was further proof she’s a beauty chameleon queen.

She’s A Nail Art Icon

This was far from Roan’s first cool manicure. At the 2025 Grammys in February, she wore extra long gold chrome French tips — courtesy of nail artist Juan Alvear — that peeked out of her turquoise gloves.

At the 2024 Grammys, the pop star basically sported daggers as nails. The sword-like tips were covered in a gunmetal-colored polish and adorned with 3D hilts, which perfectly complemented her Renaissance-style ‘fit.

Getty Images/Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Yes, Roan is a bona fide makeup icon, but don’t sleep on her nail game.