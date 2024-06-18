Charli xcx is feeling extra bratty lately thanks to her critically acclaimed new album Brat, and no one is safe — possibly even Taylor Swift. One of the central themes of Brat is Charli’s complicated emotions about other women. She sings about it-girls on “Mean girls” and questions her friendship with another pop artist on “Girl, so confusing.”

But she gets extra candid on “Sympathy is a knife,” opening up about a woman who triggers feelings of doubt and insecurity in herself. Many fans think she’s referring to Swift, with whom she already has a complicated history. And their U.K. chart battle only helped fan the flames on social media.

The Taylor Swift Connection

Charli begins the song by singing about a girl who makes her feel inferior, without revealing her identity. “This one girl taps my insecurities, don't know if it's real or if I'm spiraling,” she sings in the first verse. Her fiancé, The 1975 member George Daniel, gets a shout-out as one of the people telling her that she’s being paranoid.

However, one line in the second verse has made fans speculate that she’s talking about Swift. “Don’t wanna see her backstage at my boyfriend's show,” she sings. “Fingers crossed behind my back, I hope they break up quick.”

Charli XCX and Taylor Swift pose backstage at iHeartRadio Jingle Ball on December 12, 2014 in New York City. Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Swift reportedly dated Daniel’s bandmate Matty Healy for a brief period in the spring of 2023, during the creation process of Brat. There was a good chance that Swift could’ve appeared at one of The 1975’s shows, especially after she made a surprise appearance at the band’s London show in January, where Charli was also present.

Additionally, Charli tweeted the song’s title on April 19, which just happened to be the day that Swift’s album The Tortured Poets Department was released. (Ironically, fans think Swift’s brief romance with Healy partially inspired Tortured Poets.)

Charli & Taylor’s History

The two singers have a longer history than you may expect. Charli opened for Swift’s Reputation Stadium Tour in 2018, and even sang “Shake It Off” onstage with her every night. However, Charli received backlash after she opened up about the experience in a 2019 interview with Pitchfork.

“I’m really grateful that [Taylor] asked me on that tour but as an artist, it kind of felt like I was getting up onstage and waving to 5-year-olds,” she said, comparing those shows to her own sets at smaller venues.

Charli XCX opens for Taylor Swift on November 9, 2018 in Auckland, New Zealand. Don Arnold/TAS18/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Charli clarified her statement on social media at the time, emphasizing her gratitude to Swift, but the two have not publicly reconnected since. What complicates matters even further is their chart battle, of sorts.

Fans criticized Swift on social media for releasing new variants of Tortured Poets in the U.K. on June 13. She topped the U.K. Albums Chart that week, knocking Brat to number two after being projected to debut at the top. Charli seemingly reacted to the debacle before performing “Sympathy” at her June 15 show in Los Angeles. “I just feel like artistry shines through,” she said in a viral TikTok clip.

While “Sympathy” is clearly an exploration of Charli’s own feelings (and not a diss track), her and Swift’s friendship status only adds to speculation about the song’s meaning.

Charli XCX’s “Sympathy Is A Knife” Lyrics

Read the song’s full lyrics below.

I don't wanna share the space

I don't wanna force a smile

This one girl taps my insecurities

Don't know if it's real or if I'm spiraling

One voice tells me that they laugh

George says I'm just paranoid

Says he just don't see it, he's so naive

I'm embarassed to have it, but need the sympathy

'Cause I couldn't even be her if I tried

I'm opposite, I'm on the other side

I feel all these feelings I can't control

Oh no, don't know why

All this sympathy is just a knife

Why I can't even grit my teeth and lie?

I feel all these feelings I can't control

Oh no, don't know

Why I wanna buy a gun?

Why I wanna shoot myself?

Volatilе at war with my dialogue

I'd say that there was a God if thеy could stop this

Wild voice tearing me apart

I'm so apprehensive now

Don't wanna see her backstage at my boyfriend's show

Fingers crossed behind my back, I hope they break up quick

'Cause I couldn't even be her if I tried

I'm opposite, I'm on the other side

I feel all these feelings I can't control

Oh no, don't know why

All this sympathy is just a knife

Why I can't even grit my teeth and lie?

I feel all these feelings I can't control (Oh no)

All this sympathy is just a knife

All this sympathy is just a knife

All this sympathy is just a knife

Yeah, all this sympathy is just a knife

Oh no, oh no

Why is all this sympathy a f*cking knife?

Yeah, all this sympathy is just a knife

Couldn't even be her if I tried

Oh no, oh no