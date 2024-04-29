On the title track of Taylor Swift’s new album, she surprised fans by referencing musician Charlie Puth. “You smokеd, then ate seven bars of chocolate / We declared Charlie Puth should be a bigger artist,” she sings. Over a week later, on April 28, Puth publicly acknowledged the name-dropping.

It’s subtle. He shared one of Swift’s Instagram posts, which includes behind-the-scenes photos of the album’s recording sessions and a caption celebrating its chart success.

In Swift’s post, she’d written, “My mind is blown. I’m completely floored by the love you’ve shown this album.” She noted that The Tortured Poets Department, released on April 19, sold 2.6 million copies in its first week. “ARE YOU ACTUALLY SERIOUS?? Thank you for listening, streaming, and welcoming Tortured Poets into your life. Feeling completely overwhelmed,” she added.

By sharing Swift’s post, Puth appears to be appreciative of his mention on the album, even if the lyrics about him proved divisive.

This isn’t the first time the pair have sung each other’s praises. In 2021, Puth performed a cover of Swift’s song “Teardrops on My Guitar,” and told fans, “This is why she’s such a genius, man. These are the chord changes. It’s wonderful. I think it’s wonderful.”

Puth also welcomed his “fellow Sag” to TikTok when Swift joined the platform in 2021. She responded, “I’ve lurked your account for ages! Thanks for the welcome, piano prince.”

Taylor Swift performing at the Eras Tour. Buda Mendes/TAS23/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

TTPD Tops The Charts

The Tortured Poets Department debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 2.61 million copies sold in the United States in its first week. The 31-song album marks the 14th No. 1 album of Swift’s career and has become the top-selling album of 2024 so far, breaking streaming and vinyl records.

“What do you MEAN,” the singer wrote in response to TTPD’s chart debut on April 28, adding that she is “so fired up” to continue her global Eras Tour that resumes in Paris, France, on May 9.