Only three hours after Taylor Swift’s Midnights album arrived at midnight of Oct. 21, she gifted fans with a surprise “3 a.m. edition” of her 10th studio album with seven impressive bonus tracks. Even though Swifties now have 20 new songs to enjoy, some fans have already moved on to asking their next question: When will Swift finally go on tour again? The 11-time Grammy winner hasn’t toured in nearly five years after her Lover Fest concert tour was scrapped amid lockdown, and while she hasn’t announced a 2023 outing, there are signs that tickets will go sale very soon.

In the week leading up to the Midnights release, Swift’s UK store announced that customers who pre-ordered the album would receive a special pre-sale code for “forthcoming and yet to be announced Taylor Swift UK show dates” in 2023. The site states that more information, including tour dates and ticket on-sale dates, “will be confirmed at a later date,” and assures fans they will “have plenty of warning” ahead of the presale.

No such pre-sale offer has been made to U.S. fans yet, but rest assured, she will be performing stateside. Swift is reportedly planning a U.S. stadium trek for summer 2023, with Page Six recently stating several shows had already been booked. “Taylor has some really ambitious plans in place,” an insider said. “She’s excited to get back on the road after such a long but fruitful break.” Dates and ticket sales would likely be announced at the same time as the UK shows.

Swift previously embarked on a worldwide jaunt in 2018 with the Reputation Stadium Tour, which became the third highest-grossing female tour of all time and highest-grossing tour in U.S. history. The critically acclaimed spectacle was captured for a Netflix concert special. Swift was scheduled to go on an abbreviated world tour in 2020, which would have included her first shows in Brazil and festival performances across Europe, as well as Lover Fest, her own planned U.S. festivals in Los Angeles and Boston. The shows were initially postponed to 2021 before Swift was forced to cancel them altogether, meaning a 2023 Midnights tour would mark her first shows since 2018.