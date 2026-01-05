Cher Had A Hot Take On Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard’s Relationship

When it comes to sharing candid takes on life and relationships, Cher doesn’t hold back. (See: her fabulous “Mom, I am a rich man” video.) And the hitmaker’s most recent viral read arrived via the Jan. 5 episode of Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, where she offered her honest assessment of the host’s relationship with Kristen Bell.

Cher-ing Her Thoughts

During Cher’s appearance to promote her memoir, Shepard asked the singer who she’d see as a dream partner for Bell — who was also present for the chat. “Because I know you think she could do better, and I don’t disagree,” Shepard explained.

Bell laughed it off, explaining that her husband of 12 years was simply being “self-deprecating” — and telling Cher, “You’ve never thought about that.”

“No! I just like her,” Cher said of her Burlesque co-star.

However, Shepard stuck to his point, “She’s just not sold yet on me for you,” he said, ultimately prompting Cher to explain herself. “The truth is, I trust her. So you must have something that I don’t see,” she said with a laugh.

As for what that “something” might be, Shepard pleaded his case: “I’ll tell you the thing that you should like about me: I’m not threatened by her shining,” he said of Bell. “I love it. The shinier she gets, the better ... so that’s my offering, I would say.”

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This comment did seem to please Cher, who explained that her partner, Alexander “A.E.” Edwards, is the same way. And the playful back-and-forth ended on a positive note, with Bell reiterating that while Shepard may be a “slow burn,” Cher would grow to love him.

Cher simply checked in with Bell to make sure he was good enough for her — the Nobody Wants This star replying that yes, “he’s almost too good for me.”

“And you seem like a good dad,” Cher acknowledged. Though when Shepard offered to take off his shirt to really win her over, the musician simply shook her head.

A Headline-Making Marriage

CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images

Cher isn’t the only person to voice some uncertainty about Bell and Shepard’s relationship. The couple, who share two daughters, have courted controversy before — including Bell’s recent anniversary post, where she shared an apparent joke from her husband that was criticized for trivializing domestic violence.