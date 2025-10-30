Cher Showed The Fashion Girls How It’s Done In A Sheer Bodysuit

Cher walked so that today’s fashion girls like Emily Ratajkowski could run. The legendary actor-singer is one of the pioneers of the most prominent spicy trends, rocking barely-there sheer dresses and lacy lingerie and freeing the nip before it became a movement. Even now, she still reminds others how it’s done.

On Oct. 28, Cher attended the opening party of Swarovski’s Masters of Light: Hollywood exhibition in Los Angeles, which was the perfect opportunity for her to channel her classic style. Naturally, she understood the assignment, wearing an ensemble full of shiny bling and proving that naked fashion is timeless.

Cher’s Sheer Bodysuit

Walking the red carpet, Cher turned out a look that was equal parts glitzy, punk rock, and spicy — a truly signature combination. She wore a sheer mesh bodysuit featuring a black tube top and tattered lace print. She topped her lingerie with a cropped black furry coat for extra glamour.

She paired her top with black, high-waisted trousers that featured several draped crystal chains of varying lengths. The bling perfectly complemented her layers of asymmetrical, metallic silver chokers, as well as her jeweled cuff, which resembled a stack of bedazzled bracelets.

Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cher completed her look with a pair of shiny leather boots and carried a black top-handle bag encrusted with silver gems. At a Swarovski event, there can never be too many crystals.

Cher’s Most Iconic Naked Look

Not only has Cher created some of fashion’s most historic naked looks, but when the time calls, she reminds fans about it. In February, she recreated her iconic “If I Could Turn Back Time” outfit while performing the 1989 hit at Saturday Night Live’s 50th Anniversary Concert, donning the same see-through catsuit with strategically placed stripes and sequins.

Peacock/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

She topped her look with equally bedazzled accessories, including a cropped black leather jacket and matching knee-high boots. It wouldn’t be a Cher look without some good ol’ razzle dazzle.