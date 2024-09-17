For her directorial debut, Demi Lovato tracks the history of child stardom and recalls her tumultuous journey in Hulu’s new documentary Child Star. However, it’s not all bad memories. In the doc, Lovato and her Camp Rock co-star Alyson Stoner reacted to the viral keyboard scene from the 2008 Disney Channel Original Movie.

Before their conversation, the two former co-stars rewatched scenes from Camp Rock, including the moment where Stoner’s character Caitlyn introduced herself to Lovato’s Mitchie as “camper today, top-selling music producer tomorrow,” and played a two-second beatbox snippet to prove it.

This made Lovato recall what is now referred to as “the keyboard scene.” “I have no idea what you’re talking about,” Stoner sarcastically said, laughing.

Later in the movie, Caitlyn shows off her DJing and producing skills to fellow Camp Rockers. Lovato went on to recreate the dance moves that she does before playing random noises from her laptop. “It’s so good,” she said, before Stoner revealed a behind-the-scenes detail about the moment.

John Medland/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

“I play a piano that wasn’t plugged in on the day, and didn’t know what song they were going to add,” she recalled. “When I heard it when the movie came out, I was like, ‘That’s what you chose?’ I’m supposed to be a talented producer. That’s what you played?”

The scene ends with Mitchie's genuinely stunned expression, “She’s really good,” which Lovato and Stoner agreed was “the moment.”

The “Awkward” Scene

Over a decade after Camp Rock premiered in 2008, the keyboard scene has been retrospectively called “cringe” and turned into a meme on social media, with fans laughing at Mitchie’s now-infamous “she’s really good” reaction.

In 2020, Lovato rewatched both Camp Rock and its sequel Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam, and posted her reactions on Instagram Stories, where she laughed particularly hard at the scene. “The amount of awkward f*cking things I did in this movie... I can’t,” she quipped.

Stoner also poked fun at the moment in a 2022 TikTok video, describing her reaction when people tell her “she’s really good,” and even recreating her character’s dance moves at the keyboard.