When Choi Seo-Eun arrived on the beach for Single’s Inferno Season 2, all the men gave her a standing ovation, giving the other women reason to be nervous. “I can be competitive and am on the athletic side,” Seo-Eun explained on Netflix’s Korean reality series. “If I ever compete with someone, I think I have a winning chance.” As a pageant competitor with multiple crowns to her credit, she would certainly know.

“I think my biggest strength is being natural. No matter who I talk to, I’m able to create a relaxed vibe,” the 27-year-old single added. “When there’s a guy I like, I think I get very cutesy and affectionate.” As for what she’s looking for on Single’s Inferno, “I want to be in a happy relationship with someone who can make me happy by just looking at his face,” Seo-Eun shared.

As she enters this new type of competition, here’s everything else to know about Seo-Eun.

Seo-Eun’s Job

Seo-Eun moved to the United State alone to study at age 14 and graduated from Pratt Institute's School of Art in Brooklyn, New York, majoring in fine arts, per The Korea Times. After returning to Korea, she began working towards various creative endeavors, explaining that she wants to be a writer, exhibition planner, and actor. In 2021, Seo-Eun earned the title of Miss Seoul before being crowned Miss Korea in November of the same year. “I didn't know that I would be standing here,” she said following her win, according to the newspaper. “I hope this will be the beginning, not the end.”

Seo-Eun’s Instagram

After Seo-Eun won the Miss Korea title, she reflected on the “beautiful night,” as well as her journey to get there, in a November 23, 2021 Instagram post. “During this time, many people have supported and encouraged me. . . . I got a really big crown that I didn't even expect,” she captioned the post, translated from Korean, also thanking her family who “always supported” her with prayers and love. “This would have never been possible by my own strength.”

In addition to various modeling shots and sponsored brand posts, Seo-Eun, whose favorite color is blue, has also posted about some of her Miss Korea duties over the course of her reign. In October, she was even “caught on camera” during the Korea Drama Awards. “I was trying to take a picture of my pretty Dohee, but I was caught on camera and I was in a hurry,” she captioned an Instagram video.

As she also shared on Single’s Inferno, one of Seo-Eun’s favorite summer hobbies is paddleboarding. “When you look at the Han River from a paddleboard, it’s such a beautiful sight,” she said. “And when I meditate there, I like how my mind is at peace.”