Chris Harrison & Lauren Zima’s 2 Weddings Included Bachelor Nation Stars

Chris Harrison is a married man. The former Bachelor host said “I do” to Lauren Zima in, not one, but two ceremonies, the couple confirmed to People on Nov. 4, while also sharing wedding photos.

“We’re married,” Zima, an Entertainment Tonight producer and correspondent, captioned a Nov. 4 Instagram post. “Let the journey begin …”

Following an intimate, emotional ceremony in California’s Napa Valley on Oct. 14, the newlyweds hosted a second “blowout bash” in Austin, Texas, where they now live full-time, on Nov. 4. “Doing the second event in Austin gave us the ability to include all of our friends, and also made sure that we didn’t leave our wedding feeling like we didn’t even see any of our loved ones— a story we’ve heard before,” Zima explained to People.

A Texas-Sized Celebration

To kick off their second wedding weekend, Harrison and Zima hosted a “Bachelor World” reunion at their Austin home on Nov. 3, per People. Among the famous faces in attendance were: Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland, Ben Higgins, Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham, Sean and Catherine Lowe, JoJo Fletcher, Trista Sutter, Colton Underwood, and Bob Guiney.

First, the reality stars had the chance to reminisce. “Then at the end of the night, I’m going to tell 10 of them that they will be going home broken-hearted and can’t come to the wedding,” Harrison joked, referencing his nearly 20-year run hosting The Bachelor, along with ABC’s spinoffs, including The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise.

The next day, they hosted an outdoor ceremony and “cowboy cocktail party,” where they leaned into the “everything’s bigger in Texas” mantra and asked their 225 guests to “come ready to party!” Signature cocktails included “The Final Rose” and “The Bachelor No More.”

The Napa Nuptials

The couple of three years, who first met when Zima interviewed him in 2016, chose Napa Valley wine country as their first wedding venue for a special reason: That’s where Harrison proposed in October 2021.

Unlike their Texas bash, they kept their Oct. 14 ceremony small. The wedding party included Harrison’s children, Taylor and Joshua (from his previous marriage), and his brother, as well as Zima’s siblings. Meanwhile, former Bachelor Andrew Firestone emceed the welcome party, and Harrison’s longtime friend, Mike Levitt, officiated the ceremony, which kicked off with Zima walking down the aisle to a piano version of the aptly titled “La Vie en Rose.”

“As we thought about what we wanted to do, we wanted to make sure we had those emotional, intimate moments with our family and our very closest friends,” the bride — who wore wore the same Sottero & Midgley strapless, A-line, satin wedding dress to both ceremonies — explained to People. “Great people, great wine, that's really all you need for a great wedding!”