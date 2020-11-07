After her Dancing with the Stars partner's recent split "caused rumors to swirl," Chrishell Stause denied having an affair with Gleb Savchenko in a Friday, Nov. 6 Instagram statement. Savchenko had announced earlier in the day that he and wife Elena Samodanova were ending their 14-year marriage, leading fans to read into his chemistry with the Selling Sunset star, who was just eliminated from the ABC reality dance competition on Nov. 2 following their Viennese waltz to Rihanna's "Love on the Brain."

"I am so saddened about the news of Gleb and Elena's split. Having gone through a public split myself, I would not wish this on anyone," Stause wrote, referring to her divorce from This Is Us star Justin Hartley. "As you can imagine, the countless hours of training, and dance rehearsals has created a strong supportive friendship, but nothing more. I wish nothing but the best for both Gleb and Elena during this unfortunate time."

Compounding speculation was the fact that Samodanova later accused the DWTS pro of having multiple affairs — one of which she says was recent. "After 14 years of marriage, and multiple affairs, I’ve decided enough is enough," she told People. "Gleb and I have created a family and multiple businesses together. But apparently, it just wasn’t enough to keep our marriage strong. Gleb’s ongoing infidelity and a recent inappropriate relationship has created turmoil in our marriage and absolutely torn our family apart."

The parents to daughters Olivia, 9, and Zlata, 3, each announced their split via social media, hours earlier. "After 14 years of marriage with my deepest sadness our road is coming to an end," Samodanova wrote first, over a photo of herself with her now-ex. She also shared a quote on her main page that read, "i don't hate you, i'm just disappointed you turned into everything you said you'd never be."

For his part, Savchenko followed suit on his Instagram account, posting a family photo with the caption: "It is with a heavy heart that I tell you my wife and I are parting ways after 14 years of marriage. We still intend to co-parent our wonderful children together who we love so dearly, and we will strive to continue to be the best parents that we can to them. We ask that you respect our family’s need for privacy and healing during this time."

As for Stause, she recently said she was a single woman. "I’m not dating. I’m really busy — I’m trying to work on my cha-chas and my contemporaries," she told Tamron Hall in October. "It’s something I’m looking forward to as soon as [DWTS] is over, but hopefully people will vote so it won’t be right away. I’m going to venture out once I’m done with this."

Now that she's officially off the show, however, anything is possible.