Chrishell Stause is expecting her first child – in a new movie. The Selling Sunset star debuted a baby bump on Instagram, which turned out to be a faux bump that she sports in her upcoming film You’re Not Supposed To Be Here.

Stause shared a throwback behind-the-scenes photo of herself on the set of the Lifetime movie, in which she’s cradling her fake growing belly. She made it clear in her caption that her bump was for the film, stating that You’re Not Supposed To Be Here was now available to stream on the Lifetime app, and even sharing the movie poster in the second slide of her post.

But naturally, many of Stause’s followers thought that she was announcing her first pregnancy with spouse G Flip, before actually reading the caption.

Stause’s Faux Baby Bump

Chrishell Stause’s Instagram post debuting her “baby bump.” Instagram / Chrishell Stause

Many fans ignored the director’s chair behind Stause and focused solely on the faux baby bump, before realizing the truth. “OMG! I told everyone in the room. Then, I read it, and had to apologize as well as say it wasn’t real,” one fan commented. “I almost fainted! This is cruel!!!!” one fan wrote, with another adding, “The gasp I gusped.”

Even some of Stause’s fellow Netflix stars fell for the trick. “The way I SCREAMED!! Don’t tease me like that 😭😭😭😭,” Love Is Blind star Francesca Farago said, with Perfect Match star Chase DeMoor writing, “I was about to be upset I didn’t get the baby shower invite.” But Stause’s Oppenheim Group co-workers couldn’t be fooled, with Maya Vender just writing, “Looking good ;)”

However, some fans were still fooled completely, clearly forgetting to read the caption at all. “Omg!!!!! So so sooo happy for you!!! I can’t believe you guys did it! So happy and proud!!!!!!” one fan wrote, with another commenting, “Congrats! You’re going to be a mom!!!”

Stause’s Lifetime Film Debut

Chrishell Stause as Zoe in You're Not Supposed to Be Here. Lifetime

You’re Not Supposed To Be Here follows Zoe (Stause) and Kennedy (Diora Baird) who are expecting their first child together and decide to get away to a cabin in a woodsy mountain town, but the locals aren’t all too welcoming.

The film initially aired on Lifetime on Nov. 4, but Stause was not able to promote it at the time due to the actors’ strike, which ended just five days after the premiere. “THANK YOU to everyone who watched!” she wrote. “Was so happy to hear it still did so well despite not being able to promote it bc of the strike. You guys are on it!”