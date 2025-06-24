Litia Garr didn’t hold back when it came to calling out Grant Ellis for unexpectedly dumping her on The Bachelor, and she’s not doing so now, either. The Season 29 runner-up dropped a hat collection on June 24 that’s very clearly inspired by their breakup during the March 24 finale episode.

Litia’s “C’Mon Now” Merch

Garr sneakily introduced her hats a few days before announcing the drop. Without calling attention to them, she and a friend wore them as they recreated the “Manchild” dance trend on TikTok. It wasn’t until June 23 that she gave a closer look, showing one off in a “What I Wore Today” video. Next came a multislide post showing her and other models wearing them at the beach and the date and time of the drop.

Each hat bears the message “C’mon Now,” which she memorably said to Ellis after he expressed his hope that she wouldn’t see him “any differently” after their breakup. One also adds “Gaslighter Survivor,” referencing the feelings of being blindsided and lied to that she opened up about on After the Final Rose.

The hats went on sale on June 24, and they sell for $37 each. The “Gaslighter Survivor” version comes in green, and the “C’mon Now”-only version comes in green or blue.

While many fans found the hats “iconic,” there was also debate in the comments over whether or not “gaslighter survivor” is being used appropriately by Garr. “The overuse of the word gaslighter when people don’t know the meaning of it is insaaane,” one person wrote. Another added, “It’s not accurate to use the term gaslit in this situation.”

“It happened to me so I’ll decide what it’s called,” Garr responded, per Us Weekly. “Thanks tho … call your own experiences whatever you want.”

Litia & Grant’s History

Ellis had an “impossible” decision to make during his Bachelor finale: choosing between Garr and eventual winner Juliana Pasquarosa. Though viewers saw that he was torn at the last minute, Garr said he gave her assurances that he’d choose her.

“Grant and I had talked a lot about that day, and everything that he had ever said about it was that it was going to be us,” Garr said during After the Final Rose, per Cosmopolitan. “We were getting engaged from, you know, the first one-on-one that we had in LA until the night before that day. I remember saying goodbye to him and saying, ‘Oh my Gosh, we are getting engaged tomorrow.’ And he said, ‘I know I can’t wait. I love you. I love you. I love you.’”

Ellis later explained his decision to Bustle, saying he started to realize his winner was Pasquarosa after their hometown date. “When I met Jules’ family, I started to know that’s something I wanted,” he said. “And then when my dad came and spoke to me [in the finale], he gave me the comments I needed to have the courage to go with my heart, regardless of any circumstance that might get in the way of how I was feeling. It helped me ground myself.”

Ultimately, neither relationship was to be. Ellis and Pasquarosa announced their breakup on June 13.