There's nothing like a mom's hugs. In a difficult year, Chrissy Teigen posted a photo of her mother cuddling with her on Instagram, writing that her mom, Vilailuck Teigen, helped her through "the hardest 4 days of my life." The cookbook author is curled up on the couch with her mother and daughter Luna in the photo, making it a three-generation love fest.

"One day I will tell you the recent story of the hardest 4 days of my life," Teigen wrote in the caption. "For now, here’s me needing my mommy."

The star's fans and friends rushed to offer support in the comments. Among the many replies were comments from Jenna Dewan, Kate Hudson, and Michelle Pfeiffer, all with heart emojis. RuPaul's Drag Race judge Michelle Visage wrote: "We ALWAYS need our mommies."

In September, Teigen suffered a pregnancy loss after a placenta abruption. She opened up about the tragic loss to followers on Instagram, writing, "We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before." Teigen, who is married to John Legend, went on to reveal that the couple planned to name their third child Jack. She wrote in the caption that "Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever."

The Cravings author has been candid with fans about her struggles since the loss. On Oct. 27, Teigen published an essay titled "Hi." on Medium, in which she wrote about the tragic pregnancy loss and her emotional state since. Teigen also posted the essay on Instagram and thanked friends, fans, and family for their support. The star, who took a social media hiatus following the loss, wrote, "I am surrounded, in a human therapy blanket of love. I am grateful and healing and feel so incredibly lucky to witness such love."

Teigen didn't share what difficulties were behind the emotional post on Saturday, saying simply that she'll tell the story "one day." She has since continued to post pictures of herself and her family, as she has done since returning from her social media hiatus. On Tuesday, Teigen posted a photo of Luna putting silver makeup on her and Legend's faces, captioning the Instagram post, "I don’t f*cking know, just swipe." On Nov. 4, the Chrissy's Court host shared a photo of Miles posing outside, writing, "Nooooo noooo too maaaaach cute too machhhh!!!!" Most recently, Teigen shared another picture posing with Luna, revealing the mother-daughter duo's snap was a "throwback to night before election."

While these past several months have been difficult for Teigen, fans will likely be relieved to see the star has her family by her side for support.