Chrissy Teigen Confirms She’s Definitely Pregnant With A New Baby Bump Video

It's official: Luna and Miles are going to get a new little sibling. Shortly after John Legend teased the big news in the music video for his new single, "Wild," Chrissy Teigen confirmed she's pregnant with a new video showing off her growing baby bump. And, unlike the blink-and-you'll-miss-it reveal in "Wild," this bump is impossible to miss.

Wearing just a military-inspired blazer and leggings, the cookbook author posed in front of a mirror in her kitchen in order to showcase her growing belly in the clip that she shared on Twitter ad Instagram on Thursday, August 13. "Look at this third baby sh*t," Teigen said with a laugh, twisting and turning to showcase her baby bump as fully as possible. "What the ... Oh, my god."

Reports of Teigen's pregnancy first broke a few hours earlier, after Legend released his latest music video, "Wild," which appeared to reveal that the cookbook author is expecting. In the romantic clip — which was filmed during a recent family vacation to Punta Minta, Mexico — the couple drive through a jungle and frolic along a tropical beach, before being joined by their two children, 4-year-old Luna and 2-year-old Miles. At the very end of the video, the camera zooms in on Teigen's barely-there baby bump, as she leans against Legend and stares out at the horizon.

In a YouTube live chat with fans ahead of the video's release, Legend and Teigen — who met on the set of a music video back in 2007 — explained that they see the "Wild" clip as a companion to the singer's 2013 video for "All of Me", and as a new chapter of their relationship. "We have 'All of Me,' the marriage, no kids yet. 'Love Me Now' with Luna and this one with Miles," said Teigen, listing their more recent music video collaborations. "It's been chronicling our family's growth and our journey and we're so happy that this video is the next chapter," Legend added.

Teigen and Legend have long been open about their desires to have children and their struggles with infertility. In 2018, after welcoming daughter Luna, Teigen told People that she hoped to have as many children as possible after undergoing IVF treatment in order to conceive. "Everyone is freezing everything and then you make the embryos out of what you freeze and try to make viable, perfect embryos," she explained. As a result, the cookbook author added that she hoped to "gather as many [embryos] as possible," in order to continue to expand their family. "So it’d be nice to get a great batch of beautiful, perfect embryos and keep trying so we did it again."

In August 2019, Teigen teased the possibility of having a third child on Instagram, after a fan asked if she and Legend were planning to welcome a third baby. "All good!" Teigen wrote in a comment, under a photo of her cuddling Luna and Miles during a trip to the park. "Gonna try to wait a few years before trying again. These guys are exhausting!" Looks like Teigen and Legend will have their hands full for some time longer, now that baby number three is officially on the way.