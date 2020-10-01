Chrissy Teigen Shares News Of Miscarriage In Emotional Instagram Post

Since announced her "unexpected" third pregnancy with husband John Legend, Chrissy Teigen has been keeping her followers up-to-date. On Sep. 28, she was admitted to hospital after experiencing heavy bleeding for a month. On Oct.1, she revealed she had suffered a miscarriage in a devastating Instagram post.

In her moving social post, Teigen and husband John Legend shared their shock and "deep pain" of losing their son, explaining that doctors were "never able to stop the bleeding and give [their] baby the fluids he needed, despite bags of blood transfusions." Teigen previously updated fans that while the baby was healthy, her placenta was "really, really weak."

"On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out," they continued. But we will hug and love each other harder to get through it." The couple also explained that while they wait until the "last possible moment" to decide on their babies' names, they'd started to call their unborn child Jack. "So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be part of our little family, and he will be, forever," they wrote.

Accompanying her moving post was a series of black and white photos of her crying in her hospital bed, holding her baby boy, and holding hands with her husband.

Teigen has been very open with her pregnancy struggles, with her previous pregnancies being achieved through IVF. As CNN reports, she felt "untouchable and safe" carrying her first two children, but felt "eggshelly" about her third as he was conceived naturally, which she believed was not possible.

"To our Jack — I'm so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn't give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you."

In the same post, she thanked her followers for their "positive energy, thoughts and prayers," and expressed gratitude for her "amazing" life and family. Among those to send messages of support include Kim Kardashian West, Viola Davis and Gabrielle Union.