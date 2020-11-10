Chrissy Teigen's Daughter Honored Her Late Brother & The Video Will Make You Cry

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's eldest daughter Luna, 4, knows that snacks are the ultimate indicator of love. Teigen documented Luna's homage to her late baby brother Jack on Instagram on Monday, Nov. 9, expressing awe over her "incredibly empathetic little mini." Following her pregnancy loss, Teigen cremated her late son and stored his ashes in a tiny white box tied together with holy Thai string. Per Teigen's video, Luna took it one step further and placed a teddy bear and a snack near her brother's ashes.

In her caption, Teigen explained that her family has always been open about life, death, grief, and anything in between. "We try to explain things well and answer every question imaginable in a beautiful, spiritual but literal way." Teigen wrote. "I know this is a weird post but I just wanted to share these to always remember my incredibly empathetic little mini. life is infinitely better with her in it." In the video, Teigen said the therapy bear came courtesy of Luna — and "the best part is, I came down and she gave him a piece of her favorite snack: A tiny piece of Pirate's Booty."

The model also captured Luna conversing with the teddy bear and her late baby brother in a second clip. "Hi, guys. This is baby Jack, and I'm Teddy," Luna said. "I'm Luna. How you doing today?"

Teigen — who also shares son Miles, 2, with Legend — revealed in a candid Instagram post in September that she and Legend lost their third child after multiple unsuccessful blood transfusions. She penned a poignant essay on Medium in October about the experience, citing the need to share the story for others who have been through the same heartbreak. "I cannot express how little I care that you hate the photos," Teigen wrote of pictures she shared from the hospital. "How little I care that it's something you wouldn’t have done."

"I lived it, I chose to do it, and more than anything, these photos aren't for anyone but the people who have lived this or are curious enough to wonder what something like this is like," she continued. "These photos are only for the people who need them. The thoughts of others do not matter to me." She finished her essay with a hopeful reflection: "People say an experience like this creates a hole in your heart. A hole was certainly made, but it was filled with the love of something I loved so much. It doesn't feel empty, this space. It feels full."