“Oh! Somebody watched this?” Years after it happened, Christopher Briney can still summon his incredulity from the first time a stranger asked to take a photo with him, his face screwed up in bewilderment as he starts telling me the story. It was June 2022, a time period that now feels near-Paleolithic, and that little show called The Summer I Turned Pretty had only been live for a day or two, tops. He and his girlfriend were on vacation in Boston, taking a walk through the city, when Briney had the oddest sensation that people were following him. He tried to shake himself loose of that feeling: “Why would they be?” Apart from his new project, he’d only been in one indie movie since graduating from his acting program. “What was extra weird about that for me was: I don’t live here. Like, I’m in Boston?”

But his hunch was, of course, correct. The next thing he knew, some friendly fans of the show had approached him for a picture (he obliged), which proved to be only the tip of the selfie-request iceberg about to come his way.

The Summer I Turned Pretty, the Amazon Prime Video adaptation of Jenny Han’s trilogy of YA novels, was a supernova that only got bigger and brighter over time, and as Conrad Fisher — the primary love interest of Lola Tung’s Isabel “Belly” Conklin, competing for her affections alongside his brother, Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) — Briney was at its white-hot center. Last year’s third and final season was the streamer’s most-watched season of television ever for women 18 to 34. The show dominated the cultural conversation to the point that even people who’ve never seen an episode probably have a credible opinion on “Team Conrad versus Team Jeremiah,” and it inspired an online fandom so passionate that the official Summer social media account issued a PSA reminding viewers that this is just a TV program and to please not bully and harass the cast and crew over it.

Buffoon Apparel top; Officine Generale cardigan and pants; Talent’s own jewelry; Adidas x Y3 shoes.

Briney imbued the elder Fisher brother with a kind of dignified suffering: the golden child of the family bucking under his burdens, including the devastating secret of his mother’s cancer diagnosis. Briney, with those searching blue-green eyes, could translate the storm brewing in Conrad’s head without uttering a single word. There are entire Reddit threads dedicated to screenshots of Briney staring off sullenly, which seem to crystalize something about Gen Z’s taste in heartthrobs. The way to this generation’s heart is through yearning. They want to watch their leading men suffer in thwarted longing. And nobody is yearning onscreen better than Briney.

Briney, 28, wears the mantle with good humor — the only approach when you’re subjected to breathless Leo comparisons — but not without a raised eyebrow at the ridiculousness of it all. His reaction to the idea of having fans hasn’t changed. “I never really expect anyone to like or watch or enjoy anything that I am in or do. I just don’t have that sort of expectation. Not even in, like, a self-deprecating way,” he tells me. But normie civilian activities are harder to pull off than they used to be. “There are definitely times when I’m like, ‘Ah, I wish I didn’t have to walk outside and worry about my privacy today.’” The only reason we’re even able to have our conversation in full public view uninterrupted is because we’re meeting after a photoshoot at 4 p.m. on a Thursday, and the Lower East Side restaurant where we’re talking is completely empty. Remembering that first fan encounter, “I look back and think: He had no idea what was coming.”

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Because Briney does world-weary so well, you almost forget he can be a total goofball. Next week, Briney will star in Clashing Through the Snow, a Prime Video holiday rom-com in which he and Landman’s Michelle Randolph play rival employees at a downsizing publishing company who must race to secure the handwritten manuscript of a memoir from a pop star (Julia Fox) to avoid getting laid off. Full of the genre tropes that are somehow only more delightful the farther away you spot them coming — gasp! Enemies-to-lovers in forced proximity! — it arrives for the express purpose of being watched on a 56-inch television by families that are too full and overstimulated to talk to each other but nonetheless want more tryptophan-lulled togetherness. And for Briney, playing a jerky-eating, protein-obsessed wellness bro named Ryan was too much fun to pass up.

“When I met with the director and talked to some producers, they were ready to emphasize, and at least work to find, the comedy of it,” he says. “I don’t know if I would have done it if it were the other way around, where they were like, ‘Yeah, it’s kind of funny at times, but that’s not about you — your story is the romance.’” He recalls filming a scene with NBA stars Karl-Anthony Towns and OG Anunoby (cameoing as themselves), in which the athletes bluntly riffed about how annoying Briney’s character is, and how it sent him to actor-nerd heaven. “It made me really happy because I was like, ‘Yesss, you’re down to play!’” he says. “It’s all about making a fool of yourself.”

“I don’t really want someone to send me a tweet about me — unless it’s funny.”

Paul Smith top; Vowels pants; Talent’s own watch and ring ( middle finger); John hardy ring; Nike shoes.

For some actors in Briney’s cohort, you get the sense that they’d scrub the lighter fare of their early career off their IMDb in an instant if they could. That’s not the case with Briney. Those streaming projects fill the void of the midbudget romantic comedies that Hollywood studios used to make, which were essential training grounds in the leading-man ecosystem. You don’t get Matthew McConaughey in Dallas Buyers Club without Matthew McConaughey in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.

Briney’s only real concern coming out of a show like The Summer I Turned Pretty was being pigeonholed. And he indeed gets plenty of offers to play more overburdened young men transformed by love. “If you do something that does well, everybody wants you to do that again, and you get a lot of offers to do that again somewhere else,” he says. Clashing Through the Snow and its stupid-fun physical comedy is a way around typecasting. But he also seems to be having a wink at his floppy-haired sensitive-boy status, playing Aaron “your hair looks sexy pushed back” Samuels in the 2024 musical Mean Girls movie or a Harry Stylesian rock star on the final season of Hacks. With a French goatee and see-through shirt buttons undone to expose the bad chest tattoo covering one nipple, his character tried to woo Jean Smart’s Deborah Vance — only to have his heart bruised when she calls the paparazzi on their date for publicity, unable to look past his teen-idol star wattage to notice, you know, his actual feelings.

Not that he would put that fine a point on it. “I was like, ‘I’d do anything for Hacks.’ I mean, are you kidding me? Like, this show?” he says. Who wouldn’t want to soak up the brilliance of Jean Smart? “She was wonderful. We got to spend some time between scenes, just chatting — truly a lovely human. I’m grateful that she was willing to spend the time. She didn’t have to, you know? I mean, she owed me nothing.”

Rag & Bone sweater; Louis Vuitton jeans. 1 / 2

“There are definitely times when I’m like, ‘Ah, I wish I didn’t have to walk outside and worry about my privacy today.’”

If anything, Briney wonders sometimes if the success of The Summer I Turned Pretty lifted him to these kinds of opportunities a little too quickly. “I think it’s something that frustrates me with the industry as a whole, but it also benefits me greatly: If people see you in something that does well, they look at you longer, and they’re more willing to hear you out,” he says. “It’s a really rough industry, and the truth is, people making these decisions put so much merit in marketability, if you will. I would argue that the emphasis should be talent, but that’s not really how the world works, unfortunately.”

In September, Briney went to the Toronto International Film Festival to premiere The Julia Set, a coming-of-age drama about a promising mathlete starring Chase Infiniti and Briney as her tutor. “That’s one of the ones where I’m like, ‘I don’t know if I ever could have been in that if it weren’t for the things that came before,’” he says. (Sony Pictures Classics acquired the film, with a U.S. release reportedly planned for 2027.) “I think I could have delivered a performance in it, as any actor with an ego would say to you. But even for a movie that is closer to indie than it is anything else, it’s just hard to get in any room. I’d like to think in some other universe that could have been the first thing I ever did, but I just don’t know if that’s true.” He pauses to think some more. “I don’t know.”

Buffoon Apparel top; Officine Generale cardigan and pants; Talent’s own jewelry; Adidas x Y3 shoes. 1 / 2

You start to understand Briney’s bafflement at this level of notoriety when you hear him recount the time the universe seemed to slam the door in his face. Briney grew up in Danbury, Connecticut, where his former-actor parents had decamped after giving up the vocation to raise their two children. They were supportive of any and all of his interests: For a brief moment in his teens, Briney was basically living out the plot of High School Musical, as the junior varsity baseball player who was also auditioning for the school play. But after a summer theater intensive at Wesleyan University, he knew in his bones he was going to do this professionally. “I started applying to only the best theater programs in the country,” he recalls, “which was a stupid idea.”

Why? “Because I didn’t get in anywhere,” he grins. Twelve out of the 13 schools he’d applied to rejected him, including New York University, which he thought was a slam dunk because of the sheer number of acting programs it offered. “I was like, ‘Oh, I’m definitely going to be in one of them,’” he says. “Then I got rejected from NYU, and I remember crying in my car after school.”

He supposes now it was useful practice. “It was maybe a good thing because there’s a lot of rejection in this career, and a lot of people a lot better than me are dealing with more rejection than I have, but still, at any stage, it was a lot of nos,” Briney says. He ended up getting off the waitlist at Pace University, which he calls “one of the best things that’s ever happened for many, many reasons.” It’s where he met his girlfriend, actor Isabel Machado, and some of his closest friends and also got really into the work of director Paul Schrader. (At no point in our conversation is he more animated than discussing Schrader’s classic tome, Transcendental Style in Film: “I could talk about that for a while!”) The school’s emphasis on making a living in a fickle business also resonated with Briney.

Paul Smith top; Vowels pants; Talent’s own watch and ring ( middle finger); John hardy ring; Nike shoes.

“They waited for my heart rate to drop, because they were afraid I got COVID. I was like, ‘No, guys, I just got good news!’”

“The way they always pitched it to us was like, ‘We have nothing but respect for theater programs. We have nothing but respect for the ‘best’ schools’ — you know, like Juilliard and Carnegie and all these things. Like, they’re great programs. But ‘this is acting for acting that pays’ was sort of what our teacher said,” Briney recalls. Film and TV and theater, yes, but also voiceover work and commercials. “They were like, ‘This is what we found, and what we think will help you book jobs in the field.’ And it was never ignorant to training. It was never ignorant to the work that is needed as an actor, but it was practical in a way — as practical as pursuing an art can be.”

Briney graduated in 2020, not exactly a great time for anyone, actor or not, to enter the job market. At one point, two of his roommates caught COVID, so he and another friend partook in a New York City Department of Health program that put people up in hotel rooms if they’d been exposed to someone who had the virus. They thought they were getting something resembling a staycation. Far from it. “It was absolutely awful. They don’t let you out of your room. They bring you food like prison meals twice a day,” he recalls. “No hate to New York public workers. They’re doing God’s work, truly. But I was expecting Cancun resort. We brought a bunch of booze — they took it all. My friend brought his knitting needles — they took them. They took every sharp object.”

But this was where, in between the daily mandatory vital checks, Briney found out that he’d booked his first real job, as Salvador Dalí’s assistant in Dalíland, directed by American Psycho filmmaker Mary Harron. “I couldn’t get my heart rate under 100, so I had to sit on the floor for 30 minutes while they waited for my heart rate to drop, because they were afraid I got COVID,” Briney says. “I was like, ‘No, guys, I just got good news!’”

Prada clothing. 1 / 2

It got better: He’d be spending a few months filming in England and starring opposite Oscar winner Ben Kingsley. “I was like, ‘You’re flying me to Liverpool? Like, you’re paying for the plane for me to go there? And you’re paying for my housing while I’m there? And I’m working with an Academy Award winner? And all of these really acclaimed people?’ It just blew my mind.”

Occasionally, his gratitude gave way to self-doubt. Once, while standing next to Kingsley in between takes, Briney blurted out that he was nervous about a scene. “I was sort of apologetic for my presence, which I always am,” he says. But instead of coldly staring him down, Kingsley — about to perform a scene in which he delivers a speech in Catalan — replied that so was he. Even towering thespians like Kingsley could experience something as human as jitters in this job. “It was nice to know I wasn’t alone in that, because I felt like I was the green one — I’m the kid here who doesn’t know what he’s doing,” he says. “It was a moment of ‘Oh! None of us know what we’re doing. We’re all figuring it out.’ It settled me a little bit.”

Polo Ralph Lauren top; Nahmias jeans; Stetson belt; Talent’s own ring( middle finger); VEERT ring. 1 / 2

While he was filming Dalíland, Briney booked The Summer I Turned Pretty, which he approached with the same psyched-to-be-employed energy as his last job. “At the time, I was just like, ‘Oh, what an interesting role! What an opportunity to do a TV show!’” He says he wasn’t fully aware of the fandom around Jenny Han projects like Netflix’s To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before (or their crush-minting powers). That Amazon had greenlit the show with a straight-to-series order and renewed it for a second season before the first one even dropped also went over his head. “That should have been a little note to me: Hey, people might actually watch this,” he says. “But I had no idea. I had no clue of the scope.”

Briney says the cast has mostly let each other process the mind-f*ck of its popularity on their own. “I don’t really want someone to send me a tweet about me — unless it’s funny,” he says. “We don’t have that many conversations. Honestly, now that I think about it, Sean [Kaufman, who plays Belly’s brother] — who’s a very close friend of mine — we’re just boys, you know? We just play video games and talk about them and get mad at baseball.”

“I never expect anyone to like or watch or enjoy anything that I am in or do. I just don’t have that expectation. Not even in a self-deprecating way.”

Rag & Bone sweater; Louis Vuitton jeans; Dior shoes.

The story isn’t over yet: After the final season dropped, Prime Video announced an upcoming feature-length The Summer I Turned Pretty film, which filmed this year and will serve as the series’ true conclusion. (Briney is a vault on the topic: “I’d get in trouble,” he says. “I’m not really allowed to talk about it. The truth is, I don’t know a lot about it. Like, I don’t know when they want to put it out.”) But as his career has gotten bigger, Briney seems intent on keeping the rest of his life as close to himself as he can, holding onto it exactly as it was. “I’ve intentionally put more of an emphasis on my own privacy and knowing that there are things in my life that I like to keep to myself, and for myself,” he says. “I think I’ve just spent more time with the people in my life that mean a lot to me.”

Briney paints a picture of filming Season 1 in North Carolina, “before we took it for granted.” The housing complex where members of the cast were staying had swimming pools and billiards tables where they’d spend their down hours. “Sean and I played a lot of Wiffle ball, just in the park, and all these things that would require sort of extra carefulness [if we did them now],” he says. “It was like going to college again in a way. When you get there, you’re like, ‘What do you mean I can do whatever I want?’”

I start to ask if he ever thinks about that innocent, pre-fame version of himself, and he answers without hesitation: “Every day.”

Top image credit: Rag and Bone sweater; Louis Vuitton jeans; Stetson belt; Talent’s own watch; Dior shoes.