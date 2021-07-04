Clare Crawley Is Getting Her Implants Removed After Years Of Health Issues

Former Bachelorette Clare Crawley is again getting candid on social media, this time discussing her years-long health struggles and the diagnosis she finally received after privately dealing with a mystery illness. The reality star described a tumultuous ordeal involving countless doctors and numerous tests before ultimately learning that her breast implants were the cause of her ailments and making the decision to get them removed.

“I’m sharing this in hopes that it might help others going through something similar feel not so alone,” she wrote in the caption of her six-minute Instagram video post. “I feel that this was important to share so I can be a resource for anyone going through this as well. I know how being your own health advocate is hard sometimes, and can feel like an uphill battle. This is the reality of life for so many people, though! I’m just so incredibly thankful to all the people who are in my life that support me not only in my peaks but in the valleys as well.”

In the video, Crawley delves into the specifics, telling followers, “The truth is that I’ve been going through things medically with my body that I have not had answers to, to be honest, for a couple of years.”

She seemed to get a little choked up as she revealed, “It’s been hard, and it’s been frustrating, and it’s been scary for me to not have answers and to know something’s not right,” adding how exasperating it was to have doctors counter her intuition by telling her she “looks fine.” Crawley also shared how she finally found out what was wrong after having multiple mammograms, blood work, and even an ultrasound that showed “fluid sacs” behind her implants and an elevated white blood cell count because her body was fighting “something.” That something was her implants.

“As much as I love my implants, my body is fighting them,” she said. “I love my health more. I love my well-being more. That’s what matters.”

Crawley explained that she plans to get her implants removed and that her boyfriend, Dale Moss — whom she famously got engaged to early on in her Bachelorette season, after knowing him for only two weeks — has been supportive. She said that he’d told her, “Your boobs are not what makes you beautiful.” Backing it up, he reposted her video on his Instagram stories, writing across it, “So proud of you for sharing this love!” and adding, “Hopefully this will help women who are going through a similar struggle.” He also commented on her video, writing in part, “I love you & with you every step of the way.”

Dale Moss/Instagram

Although she’s gained countless fans thanks to her whirlwind romance on The Bachelorette, the reality star is hoping to share a new love story with her followers. “To me, this is the ultimate love story,” Crawley said. “Loving my body enough to know that this is not what makes me beautiful. My health and happiness is what matters.”