One Of Clayton’s Brothers Slid Into Teddi’s DMs After The Bachelor

Clayton Echard’s Women Tell All special was expectedly filled with drama, but one of the juiciest moments arrived during Teddi Wright’s time onstage. After rehashing her relationship with Clayton, Teddi revealed that one of his brothers slid into her DMs after the show.

“Maybe you just met the wrong brother, I don't know,” host Jesse Palmer joked. But Teddi didn’t seem all that interested. “I didn’t reply,” she said. “I think one Echard boy in my lifetime was enough for me,” she said.

But the question remains, which one of Clayton’s brothers was it? He has two: Nate and Patrick, both of whom apparently are not fessing up. “Both of my brothers have been vehemently denying sliding in the DMs. So Teddi, please give the people (including me) what they want and release the DMs,” Clayton tweeted as the episode aired.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Teddi clarified that the brother in question actually reached out before The Bachelor began airing. “He followed me after all of the girls were announced for the season,” she explained. “During the first episode, he reached out and DM'd me, and just basically said that he was excited to watch the show that night and his friends were trying to spoil it in another state.” She added that it was a “very harmless message” and that she thought it was “funny to message your brother's ex."

All of this should make for an interesting conversation between Clayton and his brothers — one of whom he currently lives with. "We watch the episodes together,” Clayton revealed of his brother during an appearance on the Click Bait with Bachelor Nation podcast. “He keeps it pretty lighthearted. He makes fun of me, says I have no game and just loves to bash everything about me. But that's our dynamic.”