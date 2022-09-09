Ralph Macchio Says Some Cobra Kai Season 6 Scenes Have Already Been Filmed

After last year’s All Valley Tournament came to a shocking conclusion, Cobra Kai Season 5 found Terry Silver trying to make his “No Mercy” karate style the norm, Kreese behind bars, Johnny stepping away from martial arts, and Daniel calling on an old friend for help. By the end of the 10 episodes chronicling that latest journey, it was clear that the Karate Kid spinoff series has more story to tell. Even so, Netflix has yet to officially renew Cobra Kai for Season 6.

There is some promising news though: Star and executive producer Ralph Macchio recently revealed that they’ve already filmed scenes for a potential sixth season. “There's stuff that they wrote in Season 3 that didn't happen until Season 4 ‘cause there wasn't any more room in Season 3,” he explained to ComicBook.com. “There's stuff that was in Season 5 that we know we shot that is being held for the future if we get that green light, so there’s more to come, we hope.”

Even in the unlikely event that Cobra Kai isn’t renewed, Macchio won’t be ready to throw in the towel, teasing a whole Karate Kid Cinematic Universe. “Is there a Miyagi origin story? Is there a Cobra Kai prequel before The Karate Kid? [Are] there spin-offs with some of the young cast of these characters? Who knows?” the actor teased in the interview. “But we’re not done as long as we’re given the opportunity to really bring it in. As long as it evolves organically, these guys that write the show really have their finger on the pulse of that.”

As you await an official announcement from Netflix, here’s everything we know so far about a potential Cobra Kai Season 6.

The Cobra Kai Season 6 Cast

While future casting news is also forthcoming, Season 5’s returning stars included: Macchio (Daniel LaRusso), William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence), Xolo Maridueña (Miguel Diaz), Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso), Tanner Buchanan (Robby Keene), Martin Kove (John Kreese), Thomas Ian Griffith (Terry Silver), Yuji Okumoto (Chozen Toguchi), Jacob Bertrand (Eli “Hawk” Moskowitz), and Peyton List (Tory Nichols), among others. They were joined by newcomers Alicia Hannah-Kim (Kim Da-Eun) and Sean Kanan (Mike Barnes), while Dallas Dupree Young (Kenny Payne) was upgraded to a series regular.

The Cobra Kai Season 6 Plot

Major spoilers ahead for the Cobra Kai Season 5 finale. After Tory defects from Cobra Kai, she and the Miyagi-Do crew plan their Terry Silver takedown. They break into Cobra Kai headquarters to find the incriminating footage of Silver committing the assault he framed Kreese for, only to find he’d already deleted it. The crew wasn’t completely out of luck though, as Tory led them to a recording of her former sensei admitting to bribing the All Valley Tournament referee.

Though the Cobra Kai members catch them in the act — resulting in a major brawl — they are still able to upload the clip, which seems to finally lead to the villain’s undoing. But first, there is one final battle royale between him, his karate masters, Johnny, Chozen, and Mike. Just when all hope seems lost for the good guys, Daniel shows up to challenge his former sensei to a fight, which he ultimately wins.

Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix

Now that the police have all the evidence they need to put Silver away, his fate still isn’t completely sealed heading into a potential Season 6. “It’s left where his lawyers are going to be caught up with lots of legal trouble so we’ll see,” Cobra Kai co-creator Josh Hurwitz teased to io9. “I would say right now he’s a chess piece that’s been taken off the board in the karate wars. And yet, he does have the money for a good attorney. So we’ll see how things unfold in the future.”

Meanwhile, in one final twist, Kreese escapes from prison after faking his own stabbing and stealing a keycard. With revenge likely still on his mind, there’s no telling what trouble he could cause in Season 6. Even so, Hurwitz tweeted on Aug. 21 that Season 6 has not yet been written. “Will get on that after filming Obliterated,” he wrote, referencing his upcoming Netflix action comedy series. “But lots of kickass ideas already percolating!”

The Cobra Kai Season 6 Potential Premiere Date

Hurwitz also tweeted that their three months of filming for Season 5 wrapped on Dec. 19, ahead of a Sept. 9 premiere. Given the nearly nine-month gap, fans can expect Season 6 to premiere roughly around the same time in 2023, depending if and when they get the green light to begin production.

This post will be updated as more Cobra Kai Season 6 details become available.