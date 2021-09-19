The First Colin In Black & White TV Spot Teases Kaepernick’s Untold Story

The much-anticipated collaboration between NFL quarterback-turned-activist Colin Kaepernick and Academy Award-winning director Ava DuVernay is almost here. Netflix is bringing us the limited series Colin in Black & White this fall, and it promises to tell “the untold story of an icon.”

Netflix’s announcement of the limited series in June 2020 didn’t come with all of the details, such as the show’s premiere date or the names of its stars, but it did tease the plot, which centers on the former San Francisco 49ers star’s high school years, long before he ever played in the Super Bowl or his kneeling protest during the National Anthem made him a household name. More recently, Netflix unveiled both the first teaser trailer and TV spot; they show the first footage ahead of Colin in Black & White’s big debut.

At the time of the announcement, Kaepernick himself shared his excitement. He revealed in an Instagram post that he’d been working with DuVernay, their fellow executive producer Michael Starrbury, and the writing team for more than a year already, adding, “‪I look forward to sharing these moments of my life with all of you!” Meanwhile, DuVernay tweeted that she’s “long been fascinated by how folks become who they are,” adding that the former NFL player’s “story tracks the making of a singular American icon.”

What Is The Plot Of Colin In Black & White?

Courtesy of Netflix

Netflix describes the limited series as “a bold new drama” that revisits Kaepernick’s high school years, “tackling the obstacles of race, class and culture as the Black adopted child of a white family.” Instead of relying on footage from Kaepernick’s teen years, Colin in Black & White reenacts his story, with actor Jaden Michael playing the younger version of the athlete-activist. Meanwhile, Kaepernick does also appear in present-day scenes, and he gives viewers both historical and contemporary context. His story will be told over six 30-minute episodes.

Is There A Trailer Yet?

The first teaser trailer debuted on Sept. 13 and showed both Kaepernick and Michael as the title character. Narrating it, real Kaepernick describes how “life puts us on a path” but “we can change the game.”

On Sept. 19, Netflix released the first TV spot to run during the Emmys. It teased that the limited series will “share a story with you that’s not told enough.”

Who Is Involved In Colin In Black & White?

Kaepernick and Michael lead the cast, and they’re joined by some big names. Mary-Louise Parker and Nick Offerman play Kaepernick’s parents, and also starring are Amarr Wooten, Mace Coronel, and Klarke Pipkin. They’re directed by DuVernay in the first episode, and subsequent episodes are helmed by Sheldon Candis, Robert Townsend, Angel Kristi Williams, and Kenny Leon. DuVernay also directed all of the scenes with present-day Kaepernick.

Courtesy of Netflix

When Will Colin In Black & White Premiere?

The wait for the limited series isn’t much longer; Colin in Black & White arrives on Netflix on Oct. 29.

This post will be updated with the trailer, release date, and additional details as more information on Colin in Black & White becomes available.