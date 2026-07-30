10 College Romance Books That Are Just As Spicy As Off Campus

If Off Campus has inspired a new kick for college romance in your reading habits, you’re not alone.

Based on Elle Kennedy’s novel series of the same name, the hit Prime Video adaptation became a bona fide phenomenon this summer — and even if you’re not going back to school anytime soon, the approach of fall affords a timely reason to explore the genre’s themes of young love and exploration.

Below, find 10 college romance books that lean into the spice and swoony vibes you loved in Off Campus.

Him by Elle Kennedy & Sarina Bowen

Kennedy’s penchant for university romance isn’t limited to Off Campus. Co-written with Sarina Bowen, Him follows best friends-turned-college hockey rivals with a charged history — one they’re keen to revisit as camp coaches one steamy summer.

Collide by Bal Khabra

The Off the Ice series follows the hockey players of Dalton University and their respective love lives, starting with Collide. Aspiring sports psychologist Summer takes on team captain Aiden as her research project — and despite their prickly dynamic, the work has swoony results.

Sunny Disposition by Deanna Grey

Sunny Disposition’s Finn and Naomi are a dream pairing for grumpy-sunshine fans. The gaming streamer and hockey player are new housemates with a stirring chemistry — helped along by the You’ve Got Mail-esque twist that Finn is secretly Naomi’s anonymous online moderator.

Icebreaker by Hannah Grace

Ice sports are surprisingly hot, OK? Soon to be a new Netflix series, Icebreaker follows Olympics-bound figure skater Anastasia as she navigates a buzzy enemies-to-lovers relationship with Nate, the UC Maple Hills hockey captain.

Take Her On by Emily Wright

If you’re still in World Cup mode, you can’t go wrong with Take Her On. Tension (of every kind) ensues when Jamie joins her rival Maya’s soccer team for their final year of university.

Honey & Spice by Bolu Babalola

Uni student Kiki uses her Brown Sugar radio show to encourage young women not to get lost in messy entanglements. But soon, she finds herself in a fake relationship with Malakai — one of the very players she tried to steer her audience away from.

Take A Hint, Dani Brown by Talia Hibbert

After security guard Zafir helps PhD student Dani in a building emergency, the swoony rescue goes viral. They decide to lean into the momentum with a fake coupling that should benefit them both. But of course, they soon catch very real feelings.

The Love Hypothesis by Ali Hazelwood

Another book that makes getting your doctorate sound like a downright sexy prospect, The Love Hypothesis follows grad student Olive’s fake relationship with brooding professor Adam. With Prime Video’s highly anticipated adaptation dropping this fall, there’s no better time to read this fan-favorite campus romance.

One On One by Jamie Harrow

Former pals Annie and Ben reunite on the staff of their alma mater’s basketball team. Against the backdrop of their quest to March Madness, they acknowledge their painful pasts while exploring an electric connection in the present day.

Extracurricular by Rachel Lynn Solomon

What if your favorite child star-turned-pop girlie suddenly stepped away from showbiz in her 20s to get her degree — only to fall for her newly divorced professor? Such is the premise of Extracurricular.