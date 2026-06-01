These D1 Soccer-Inspired Treadmill Workouts Will Kick Your Butt

Watch five minutes of a soccer game and you’ll rethink your entire workout routine. Few sports put players through the same cardio ringer, and all of that running also happens to strengthen the glutes, thighs, and calves as players sprint up and down the field for 90 minutes (or more, if things get interesting).

With the World Cup on the horizon — kicking off on June 11 — it’s no surprise that people are scouring TikTok for soccer-inspired workouts. The results often reveal D1 college athletes who train just as hard as the professionals, like Eden Bretzer (@edenbretzer), a defender for Michigan State who does “V drills” on the grass, and Brielyn Knowles (@bbrielyn), a midfielder for Louisiana State University who likes to do “pyramid runs” to get ready for a big game.

While soccer practices often take place on the pitch, these athletes also live in the gym. Lucky for you, that means you can re-create some of their routines at home with a treadmill — no field required. According to fitness trainer Matt Kasee, this everyday fitness machine makes it easy to replicate a lot of the skills used in soccer training, meaning you can still get one killer workout without stepping foot on grass.

“Playing soccer is a fantastic form of exercise,” he tells Bustle. “It provides excellent cardio benefits through constant movement and interval-based activity, including sprinting, jogging, and walking all within one workout.” On your tread, that means you’ll play around with speed, distance, and inclines. Here are three D1 soccer-inspired workouts to try.

20-Minute Intervals

Bretzer, who plays D1 soccer for the Michigan State Spartans, gets ready to hustle with regular 20-minute interval workouts. This one was inspired by the “beep test” that her team has to run preseason, she tells Bustle, which ensures athletes have the agility necessary for game day.

According to Kasee, a workout like this one — which combines walking and running — also replicates the demands of a real-life game. “Most soccer sprints last around three to five seconds, though some can extend closer to 10 seconds,” he says, noting they have to be ready to dash at a moment’s notice. And for those not training for field time, Kasee says intervals help general cardiovascular health and the speed changes can boost your energy.

Warm up with a five-minute jog.

Run as fast as you can for 20 seconds. (Bretzer goes 9 miles per hour.)

Pause for 10 seconds to rest, either standing or walking slowly.

Sprint again for 20 seconds.

Alternate between the two, increasing your speed by 0.1 every round.

Continue for 10 minutes.

Finish with an easy five-minute jog.

30-Minute Endurance Run

On TikTok, Leah Varela, a midfielder for the University of Texas at San Antonio, shared her go-to routine for building endurance.

According to Kasee, a long run on a treadmill is a great way to build your stamina, which offers cardiovascular benefits that not only translate to the field, but also to everyday life. Think long walks with your dog, training for a half marathon, etc.

To monitor your progress, he recommends tracking your top speed. It should increase as your endurance improves.

Warm up with a light jog.

Run for four minutes at your top speed.

Reduce speed, pause, or walk for two minutes.

Run for four minutes at your top speed.

Reduce speed, pause, or walk for two minutes.

Repeat five times.

30-Minute Incline

Leah Klurman, a defender for the University of Tennessee, shared a workout that utilizes a treadmill’s incline feature.

Walking uphill will build up your glutes and hamstrings, two muscle groups that power players when chasing the ball — and help normal folks with stability throughout the day. If the D1 speeds are too much, no sweat. Start at 2 miles per hour and work up from there.

Warm up.

Jog for five minutes at 6 miles per hour.

Boost incline to 8%.

Run for one minute at 8 miles per hour.

Take a break for one minute.

Repeat one minute on, one minute off six times.

Lower incline to 7%.

Run for 30 seconds at 9 miles per hour.

Take a break for 30 seconds.

Repeat 30 seconds on, 30 seconds off four times.

Keep incline at 7%.

Run at your top speed for 10 seconds.

Take a break for 20 seconds.

Do 10 seconds on, 20 seconds off 10 times.

Cool down with a five-minute jog.

Source:

Matt Kasee, trainer at Trilogy Fitness Systems.