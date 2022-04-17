Billie Piper Has Been Cast As The Lead In Netflix’s New Adaption Of Coming Undone

Taking on another dual role, in front of the camera and behind the scenes, I Hate Suzie and Rare Beasts actor Billie Piper steps into the life of a complex protagonist. Based on the critically-acclaimed novel by former Empire Editor-in-Chief Terri White, the film will follow White’s life story. From a difficult childhood, to a high-pressured career, and an eventual mental health crisis.

A Doctor Who favourite and having broke new ground (at the time) with Secret Diary of A Call Girl — Billie Piper will star as White in the Netflix film adaption of the book. And she’s also on board as executive producer. While White will adapt her memoir for the screen herself, per Deadline. Here’s what else we know so far about Netflix’s adaptation of Coming Undone.

Coming Undone Plot

It’s in the very early stages of production, and there’s no confirmation of how closely the film adaptation will follow the book, or in what detail. An autobiographical story of how early life trauma followed its writer, the book opens as White leaves a psychiatric hospital in New York, struggling with alcoholism. From this point, White’s past life events unravel bit by bit, flitting between her blurry time in New York, where she worked as an editor for a high profile magazine — and her dark, ominous childhood in Britain.

A survivor of child sexual abuse, committed by her mother’s partners, and early poverty — the book follows White as she becomes fiercely driven, but insecure. She’s desperate to escape her trauma, despite appearing to live the dream. It also explores the mental toll of her early experiences, despite trying to outrun them.

Coming Undone Cast

Announcements as to who’s set to feature alongside Piper haven’t been made yet, per Stylist. But stay tuned with updates to follow.

On Piper’s appointment as lead, White told Empire, “I’m completely over the moon (and still shocked, to be honest) that she’s not only starring… but exec producing... the absolute dream.”

Coming Undone Release Date

Details of when the film will be available to stream aren’t available either, yet. But we do know it will be streaming on Netflix. A trailer also hasn’t been released yet, nor is there a release date for one. We’ll get back to you when we know more.