Courtney Love Shows Love To Doja Cat On Valentine’s Day For A Surprising Reason

Rocker Courtney Love has an unexpected Valentine: Doja Cat. The “Kiss Me More” singer covered Love’s band Hole’s 1998 song “Celebrity Skin” for Taco Bell’s Super Bowl commercial. And on Valentine’s Day, Love reposted fans’ TikTok reactions to Doja’s cover, captioning her Instagram post with: “@dojacat I love this & you. I hope it streams the shit & shows you can do any & all genres. I love a woman of color SLAYING in white boys club rock.”

Love went on to explain how she had a hand in re-inventing the lyrics to make the song a tad more family-friendly for the ad that aired on Feb. 13 during the game, changing the famous line “A walking study in demonology” to “Oh, make me over, I’m all I want to be / A walking fire, you can’t get rid of me.” While she loved Doja’s cover, she didn’t seem to thrilled about this caveat. “Despite having to clean up the ‘dirty’ words for Taco Bell, me and Doja worked (and fought some, too) hard to keep this song about what it’s about,” she said. “Fringe dwelling LA life, us against them, shitty sex work for misfits, en route to trying ones hand at fame & what it’s like on the way/once there. That’s my only complaint.”

The restaurant chain’s Super Bowl ad, titled “The Grande Escape,” sees Doja as a clown who undergoes clown training for a burger joint, with the speakers warning that “the ice cream machine is still broken” (the McDonald’s shade is palpable). When she finds a way out, she and her clown friends escape via clown car to Taco Bell, shedding their makeup and rubber noses in the process. And yes, her cover of “Celebrity Skin” makes for the perfect rebellious soundtrack.

Watch the ad to see how the lyrics differ a bit from Hole’s original version.

“It’s no secret I’m a major Taco Bell fan, which has made my role with this campaign all the more fun,” Doja said a statement. “I’ve enjoyed every moment of this campaign, especially the ones where we get to break all the rules.”